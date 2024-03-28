Police seek witnesses to drink driving crash that sent three to hospital

Police are looking for witnesses to a drink driving crash that sent three people to hospital on Tuesday.
Police and emergency services responded to reports of red Mitsubishi Outlander colliding with a white Mazda CX-3 and a black Honda Accord, which had stopped at a red light on Drakeford Drive at around 8.10pm on March 26.
"The Mazda had sustained significant damage as a result of the crash and three people were transported to hospital - one with serious injuries," police said in a statement.
"The 73-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi returned a positive result to a breath screening test. He was taken into custody for a breath analysis, returning a 0.152 result."
The driver received an immediate suspension notice and will later face court.
Another vehicle may have been struck as a result of the crash but police have not been able to identify the driver and any passengers yet.
ACT Policing's Major Collision Team are investigating the incident, which took place at the intersection of Sulwood Drive and Drakeford Drive.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the three vehicle collision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7708523.
