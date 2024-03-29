Easter treat for Sacred Heart Primary School play group

Children at Sacred Heart Primary School received an egg-stra sweet treat when the Easter Bunny hopped in for an early visit on Thursday.
Principal David Austin, who dressed up as the Easter Bunny, handed out chocolate eggs to excited play group participants ahead of the upcoming break.
Mr Austin said as a new principal, dressing up was a way "to further engage with students and create a fun, festive atmosphere during Holy Week as we journey towards Easter Sunday morning".
"It is a way to connect with the students on a more personal level and show I am approachable and fun too. Schools can be busy, stressful places - this is a small way to show we can have fun too," he said.
But Mr Austin added that for Catholic schools this time was more than "holidays, Easter Eggs and bunnies".
"It is a time of joy and celebration in our Catholic faith and visiting classes and sharing the Easter joy in my Easter Bunny costume, and putting a smile on the faces of our young students is a small way I can spread the joy and excitement amongst the students during this most important time of the year," he said.
Children aged two to four took part in various activities during play group, including reading.
Mary West, 3, said her favourite part was reading Easter books.
"It's about bunnies," she said.
She was also looking forward to an Easter egg hunt during the holiday.
In another group, Jack McNicol, 5, said his favourite thing about Easter was getting eggs that came with a toy.
