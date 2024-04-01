The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Nobody wants a nuclear waste dump

By The Canberra Times
April 2 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resources Minister Madeleine King. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Resources Minister Madeleine King. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

One would think, given the Australian continent is second only to Antarctica in terms of low population density, it would be easier to develop a nuclear waste dump here than almost anywhere else.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.