The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

ACT Libs' bus plan has some merit

By The Canberra Times
April 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT Liberals are determined to make this year's election a referendum on light rail Stage 2b. Picture supplied
The ACT Liberals are determined to make this year's election a referendum on light rail Stage 2b. Picture supplied

The ACT Liberal party's public transport policy, which was released on Wednesday, is an interesting mash up of the good, the bad and the ugly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.