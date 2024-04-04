'Big monstrosity': Business concerned about proposed Woolworths

A company director is concerned an "outrageous" proposed Woolworths supermarket development will destroy his family's business.
Woolworths has released renders of a proposed 9502 metre square supermarket at Hawker shops.
Deane Russell, whose mother Yula owns Belconnen Way Hotel and Serviced Apartments, believes they could lose up to 30 per cent of revenue.
Mr Russell said he does not oppose a bigger supermarket at the shops, but wants more consultation with local business owners.
"We're not opposing [development]. We think it's a good thing, but [they are proposing] such a big monstrosity without any consideration for us," he said.
"I don't think we'd close the business but anybody who has a 30 per cent drop in the value of the turnover, you've got to cut back on everything."
The Woolworths Group already owns three parcels of land, 2389 square metres in total, at the shops.
The ACT government owns 7104 square metres, including a courtyard, carpark and Hawker Place.
"The proposed development site will be created by the amalgamation of 7 existing land parcels ... and the demolition of the Woolworths supermarket and the buildings between the supermarket and Hawker Place," Woolworths wrote in the Hawker Village Masterplan.
Currently, there is a Metro Woolworths at Hawker shops.
The new development would include a full-range supermarket, with home delivery facilities; space for retail and hospitality tenants on the upper level; and a new playground.
Parking would be underground.
Woolworths has submitted a direct sale application for the acquisition of the government-owned land.
The government will have to approve the application for Woolworths to submit a development application (DA) and the supermarket to go ahead.
The Belconnen Way Hotel and Serviced Apartments has been owned by the same family for 52 years, Mr Russell said.
He said it has weathered plenty of storms, but the proposed supermarket threatens to blow it over.
The supermarket giant proposes to set up a loading dock outside motel windows which currently look over a park, Mr Russell said.
There is currently a direct pathway to the shops from the motel, which has many kitchens for residents to use.
Many residents are long-term stayers. Some are vulnerable and would not feel safe walking to the supermarket in the dark, Mr Russell said.
"Our exit should be integrated into the shopping centre as it is now, but we could make it better. We're happy to contribute to make a new covered walkway," he said.
Mr Russell feels his family had not been properly consulted about the proposal.
"We'd like to be involved in the process and fully integrate as the original plans, our business with the shopping centre, with the community, and not just have one big great-dominated piece of business here that will destroy our business," he said.
Woolworths said they undertook community consultation in 2023 including information sessions and letterbox drops.
After The Canberra Times approached Woolworths for comment, they emailed Belconnen Way Hotel and Serviced Apartments informing them they had submitted a direct sale application.
Mr Russell is concerned the government would be reluctant to knock back a development application after putting "the money in the budget line".
"Small business in Australia is being squashed by the big ones continually and we have to battle this everyday," he said.
The proposal has been supported by others, including the local butchers and residents who believe the current complex is rundown.
Mr Russell agreed the village needed an upgrade.
"Hawker shops do need to be upgraded, and we're fully in favour of Woolworths being part of that," he said.
"We're happy to work with them. But to have a great big carpark dominated by a supermarket and then with an exit that takes over a public laneway through a public park right next to our rooms is just outrageous."
The director also raised concerns about Woolworths' market dominance.
