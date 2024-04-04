Historic Ginninderra Police Station gutted in suspicious blaze

The heritage-listed Ginninderra Police Station has burned down in a suspicious blaze that is under investigation by police.
The fire was spotted by police on mobile patrol near the Barton Highway about 12.50am Thursday.
ACT Fire and Rescue extinguished blaze but the structure has been left in ruins. Police have assessed the scene and deemed the fire suspicious.
Former ACT Heritage Council chair Ken Heffernan said the destruction of the station was a loss to the community.
Dr Heffernan, who now volunteers with the Hall Heritage Centre, said the station was one of the first sites to be heritage-listed in the ACT in 1992.
"It's the only Federation-style building that was built in the Federation period ... of the early 1900s in the ACT, so it's important as part of the historical story of Ginninderra and of Canberra ... and also important as an architectural site," he said.
"It's devastating for people who are interested in the history of Canberra."
The station was built in the mid-1900s to replace its predecessor, which was lost in a bushfire.
It closed down decades later and has more recently been showcased as a historical site by conservation organisations.
Dr Heffernan said it formed part of a complex of historic places in Ginninderra that tell the story of population growth in the region.
He added it was now the question of whether to stabilise the ruins or reconstruct the site.
"Reconstructing things is only sensible if there's enough left and there's good enough records of what was there originally, to be able to construct something that is representative of the original structure," he said.
"If there's too much guesswork involved, then it's probably more a question of keeping it as a ruin."
Dr Heffernan said the station, being a mostly wooden structure, was one of the more fragile heritage-listed sites and difficult to look after.
"This is a reminder of the importance of investment in systems to manage the risks of fire and insect damage and things like that," he said.
"If you don't invest, we will lose these places and just end up with brick and stone and no wood structures left.
"And wooden structures were what Australia was about for a long time."
The Canberra Times has contacted the ACT government for comment.
Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers, quoting reference 7716264.
