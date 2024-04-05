Canberra Gala Ball raises more than $750,000

It's definitely Canberra's night of nights.
The Canberra Gala Ball, otherwise known as the Ronald McDonald House ACT and South-East Lexus Canberra Gala Ball, attracts a very glamorous crowd each year.
And generous, too.
This year's ball, held at the National Convention Centre, raised an amazing $796,000 in just one night, helping families who use the Ronald McDonald House facilities in Canberra and on the South Coast.
More than 1000 people attended the ball, on March 23, entertained by Sneaky Sound System.
This year's ball had a celestial theme and was MCed by Channel Ten journalist Sandra Sully.
The ball supports Ronald McDonald House Canberra, which is located within the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children.
Lee Maiden, executive officer at Ronald McDonald House Canberra and South-East NSW, said the Canberra facility operated 10 rooms for families, providing them with a home away from home while a loved one was receiving hospital treatment.
The satellite retreat in Batemans Bay provides much-needed respite for families facing difficult circumstances.
"The gala ball has once again surpassed expectations, delivering an evening of pure enchantment and sophistication," Mr Maiden said.
"It is the testament to the dedication of our team and the generous support of our sponsors that this continues to shine as Canberra's premier social gathering, the highlight of Canberra's social calendar."
Behind the scenes, the ball was made possible by the dedication of 80 volunteers who pulled it all together.
As a non-profit organisation, RMHC ACT SE NSW relies on the generosity of the community to continue providing essential services to families in need.
"With no government funding, the annual gala ball serves as a lifeline, enabling us to cover operational costs and support families during their most challenging times," Mr Maiden said.
The next ball will be on March 29, 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.