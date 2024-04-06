The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Israel finally gets some plain speaking

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
April 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six months ago today, Hamas launched an appalling attack resulting in the deadliest single day for Jews since the Holocaust. It was also their government's worst intelligence failure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.