The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Emerson's much ado about nothing

By The Canberra Times
April 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's hard to resist the temptation to dismiss Dr Craig Emerson's interim report on the way big supermarkets interact with their suppliers as a classic Seinfeld moment; the government, the Nationals and even the Greens are making a show about nothing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.