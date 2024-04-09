The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

New limit coming on how much tenants must pay when they break a lease early

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated April 9 2024 - 12:26pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There will be a limit on the amount a tenant has to pay if they break a lease early, as part of a series of proposed rental law changes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.