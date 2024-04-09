The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Lobbyists need to be in plain sight

By The Canberra Times
Updated April 10 2024 - 6:21am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator David Pocock wants more transparency around lobbyists access to Parliament House. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Senator David Pocock wants more transparency around lobbyists access to Parliament House. Picture by Keegan Carroll

With the greatest respect to Department of Parliamentary Services secretary Rob Stefanic, the public's right to know who is wandering the corridors of Parliament House on a mission to curry favour with their elected representatives trumps any right lobbyists may claim to be allowed to fly under the radar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.