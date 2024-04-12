A home fit for a footy-mad family

There are always non-negotiables when building a home. For some it's a walk-in wardrobe, a large bathtub or an island bench in the kitchen.
For others it's a set of footy posts in the backyard for kicking practice.
That's one of the features of this family home in Googong that sold for close to $3 million in late March.
The seller and builder of the home said it was a hard decision to list it for sale given it was built as a forever home for his family of five.
Aside from the footy posts for the seller's three sons, the home's standout features include in-slab heating, a stone fireplace and a 21-metre-long shed.
Long-running plans for a retirement village in Canberra's inner north have moved ahead this week.
Representatives from Goodwin Aged Care Services held a sod-turning ceremony in Downer to mark the beginning of construction of the 129-unit development.
The retirement village, to be built on the corner of Melba and Bradfield streets, has been in the works for almost a decade.
Goodwin Aged Care chair Liesel Wett said it had been a "very lengthy" journey to arrive at construction.
The apartments are due to be completed in about 18 months.
A $30 million project to extend and refurbish the Queanbeyan Leagues Club has been revealed after the club submitted a development application to the local council.
The club is seeking approval to demolish part of a heritage building on Monaro Street as part of the works.
The demolition would make way for an extension to the club, while an internal refurbishment of existing spaces is also planned.
At the rear of the building, a new roundabout, entrance and a surface car park with 234 parking spaces is also proposed.
Queanbeyan Leagues Club general manager Jeremy Wyatt said it was early days but the club was excited about the proposal.
"We are very excited about the project and look forward to the journey with our members," he said.
Finally, a Canberra builder has been ordered to pay $25,000 to a home owner who was left with more than 50 defects throughout her Moncrieff house.
The builder, Rojas Constructions Pty Ltd, "did not carry out the construction in a proper and skilful way" and "showed limited interest" in fixing the defects, the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal found.
The home owner was awarded the maximum amount available in the ACAT, despite the tribunal accepting the defects were likely to cost more than $50,000 to rectify.
Home owner Mandi Steven said the situation had caused her stress and anxiety.
"It's been traumatising. I'll never ever build another house again," she said.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
