Queanbeyan Leagues Club reveals $30 million redevelopment plans

A heritage building would be demolished as part of a $30 million plan to redevelop and modernise the Queanbeyan Leagues Club.
The club, through Purdon Planning, has submitted a development application with the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council.
As part of the proposal, the club is seeking approval to demolish a heritage building at 164 Monaro Street, the former Bradbury's Brewery site.
A significant portion of the two-storey heritage facade would be retained and refurbished in a "sympathetic" manner, the application states.
The capital investment value of the proposal is about $30 million, the application states.
The demolition would make way for an extension to the club, while an internal refurbishment of existing spaces is also planned.
At the rear of the building, a new roundabout, entrance and a surface car park with 234 parking spaces is also proposed.
Queanbeyan Leagues Club general manager Jeremy Wyatt said the development application was in its early stages but the club was excited about the plans.
"We are very excited about the project and look forward to the journey with our members," he said.
Part of the Raiders Group, Queanbeyan Leagues Club was founded in 1963.
It has undergone five significant refurbishments since it opened, according to the club's website, including being rebuilt in the early 1970s after a fire.
The Raiders nightclub was built in 1989 and attracted big music acts such as John Farnham and UK band Roachford in its time, according to one comprehensive list of Queanbeyan home truths.
The planning documents for the club's refurbishment state "the scope of work does not include alterations to the nightclub".
No alterations are planned for the auditorium, either, except for a partial demolition of the existing roof.
Other non-heritage buildings would also be demolished, the plans show, including a four-storey office built in 1969 next to the heritage former brewery site.
In place of the two buildings, new gaming and alfresco gaming rooms would be built to accommodate the club's 373 gaming machines.
The application states there are other heritage buildings in the vicinity of the site but they will not be included in the works.
At the rear of the existing club, an annex building that was added in the 1970s would also be demolished to make way for the new entrance and car park.
The club is also seeking approval to remove nine trees from the site.
The project aims to "modernise the club so that it remains a leading hospitality and entertainment facility within Queanbeyan", according to a heritage report produced by Philip Leeson Architects.
Public submissions can be made online until April 16.
