The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: April 27, 1978

April 27 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1978, comes a rescue story of Dean Dixon, Jacquelyn Wood, and Brian Thornton. They were Canberran residents who hosted a celebration party approximately 60 kilometers offshore from Jervis Bay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.