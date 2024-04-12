Shoot some baskets at Civic's Basketball Tree

When is a tree not a tree?
When it's also a basketball hoop.
In a new installation for Canberra, a Basketball Tree has been installed in Petrie Plaza near the Civic merry-go-round.
The Basketball Tree is a portable structure that allows people of all ages and sizes to enjoy shooting hoops, according to the City Renewal Authority.
It first debuted at the Sustainable Travel Street Party in Braddon on March 24, where event attendees were joined by players from Basketball ACT.
Anyone who wants to have a go must bring their own basketball.
The public is "welcome to use the tree at any time".
The City Renewal Authority would like to see people "get active and use the structure on their lunch breaks".
Get off the phone and shoot a basket, people!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.