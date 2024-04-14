The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Violence must never become the norm in Australia

By The Canberra Times
April 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Barack Obama, when he was US president, once bemoaned the seemingly endless stream of mass shootings in America thus: "Somehow this has become routine."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.