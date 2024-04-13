The ACT can't be seen as a soft on vaping

Vaping is quickly becoming a national health crisis.
After years of successful campaigns drastically brought down Australia's smoking rates this is all being put at risk by the rise of nicotine-containing vapes and e-cigarettes.
It is most troubling among young people, with statistics showing vaping use has more than doubled for 15- to 17-year-olds in recent years.
This is why the federal government's crackdown on vaping is important. Vaping among young people needs to be tackled before it gets totally out of hand.
The Commonwealth's ban on the importation of single-use vapes, which came into effect at the start of the year, and stricter regulations around the sale of therapeutic vapes is an important step in reducing the harms from vaping.
What is critically important is a united approach to vaping. This should not be a partisan issue and states and territories must move forward together.
The ACT is embarking on removing criminal penalties for people caught with a nicotine-containing vape in the ACT without a prescription. This makes sense given the potential fine or prison term a person could face, which only exist due to an anomaly.
It is particularly perverse a person could potentially face a $32,000 fine if they are caught with a vape but only a $100 fine for having a gram of heroin.
The penalties for vaping are not enforced in the territory and only exist because liquid nicotine is classed as a scheduled poison by the Therapeutic Goods Administration and possessing such a substance attracts the $32,000 fine.
This should not be seen as the ACT going soft on vaping. But when Population Health Minister Emma Davidson refuses to sign a letter speaking about the harms of vaping on young people, this does reflect poorly on the ACT.
While Ms Davidson may feel the letter does not go far enough in offering supports to young people who may already be addicted it doesn't mean she should not sign it.
The Greens minister has been critical of the federal government's approach, saying it is does not focus enough on harm reduction or take a health-based approach.
She has been vocal about this, posting a video on social media this week accusing Labor of pursing a "flawed prohibitionist policy". She said "criminalising e-cigarettes will just discourage people from accessing health care". The video was shared by pro-vaping groups.
As the responsible minister, Ms Davidson must work with state and federal ministers on vaping changes. The ACT risks being seen as soft on vaping if she continues to criticise this approach.
