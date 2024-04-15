New deputy chief executive for CSIRO

Australia's national science agency has appointed a new deputy chief executive.
Former Future Industries director Kirsten Rose will take on the newly created role.
As the deputy chief executive, she will lead the strategic direction at the CSIRO, focusing on increasing the impact of science through simplification and sustainability.
Ms Rose has spent the last four years leading research in agriculture, health, manufacturing, and scientific infrastructure.
CSIRO chief executive Dr Doug Hilton said Ms Rose has an impressive track record working in science.
"Kirsten is an extremely well-respected leader and advocate for the power of innovation and technology to create prosperity for Australia," he said.
"She is known as a leader who inspires, empowers, and collaborates. I am excited to see her bring those attributes to the role of deputy chief executive."
Ms Rose said she sees the role as an opportunity to promote purpose-led innovation, people, and partnerships.
"For over 100 years CSIRO has invented life-changing technologies and achieved nation-changing breakthroughs," she said
"It will be an absolute privilege to serve as deputy chief executive for this amazing organisation."
Ms Rose has previously worked in the US and UK, holding senior roles in technology and innovation. Before joining CSIRO, she was the head of innovation, sustainable operations at BHP, and focused on increasing the safety and sustainability of resource extraction.
