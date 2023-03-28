Australia's premier scientific agency has laid out the steps the country will need to take in order to meet "significant" renewable energy storage demands tied with achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation released its Renewable Energy Storage Roadmap on Wednesday outlining the challenges and recommendations associated with decarbonising the country.
It comes as the federal government looks to ready its national battery strategy, which will develop a local manufacturing industry, following the end of consultation earlier this month.
The roadmap recognised the challenges associated with rapidly upscaling renewable energy without adequate storage technology.
The report also highlighted the urgency of the situation with work needing to begin before the end of the decade.
"Although this report has examined energy storage needs to 2050, the technology recommendations require urgent action and attention prior to 2030 to account for scale up and the availability of commercially competitive, widely deployed and easy-to-finance technology options," the report said.
Among the recommendations to address the storage gaps is a push to work with industry to develop low-cost technology options, the diversification of storage options for different energy sources as well creating strategies to de-risk battery supply chains.
But chief executive officer Larry Marshall warned there was "no silver bullet", adding that producing reliable storage capacity for renewable energy was essential for achieving the emissions target.
"There is no silver bullet for energy storage because it's hard to beat the unique energy characteristics of fuels, so we need multiple shots on goal from batteries, hydrogen, pumped hydro, and a host of new science-driven technologies," Dr Marshall said.
"To ensure sustained progress towards net zero, we need a robust pipeline of projects that use diverse technologies supported by industry, government, research and community stakeholders.
"That is easier said than done."
Modelling from market regulator Australian Energy Market Operator showed there would be a need for 640 gigawatt hours of firming capacity by 2050, with 16GWh from utility-scale batteries and pumped hydro storage.
The ACT's 250-megawatt Big Canberra Battery will help it achieve an emissions reduction target of 65 to 75 per cent by 2030.
Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic welcomed the scientific agency's roadmap, saying developing battery storage technology will be "vital in the nation's transition to net zero and to Australia becoming a world leader in clean energy".
"As the CSIRO roadmap emphasises, we need a pipeline of projects using diverse technologies to unlock the full potential of our renewable energy resources," Mr Husic said.
"That means there's a huge opportunity for new systems and technologies to be developed here to manage the production, storage and use of renewable energy.
"The private sector is keen to invest in these innovative storage projects crucial for Australia's energy transformation, and we're committed to supporting efforts to bring these projects forward.
"That's why we are working closely with the states and territories, and consulting widely with industry, the community, academia and experts to shape the National Battery Strategy."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
