Judge Novelli adds French flavour to MasterChef Australia in 2024

"It is as good as being called up to the Olympics as an athlete or a performer to Hollywood. Every single person involved with MasterChef Australia is specialised, from the kitchen porter up to the top seat. They are the best elites and this is why they are a real family because most of them have been successfully going for the last 16 years. It's like top mechanics constantly working on a Formula One car, except the car doesn't just run for 2 hours on the same track, it runs for 50 episodes and they are all working around the clock with the touch of excellence."