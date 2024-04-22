Judge Novelli adds French flavour to MasterChef Australia in 2024

French chef extraordinaire Jean-Christophe Novelli says he has been a long time fan of the Australian version of MasterChef.
"Yes, big time. I love the energy of this show."
But, he never expected to be asked to be a judge on the award-winning program.
"Absolutely not, I never dreamed to be invited to be part of the show. I knew I would return to lovely Australia, but I never thought I would be doing MasterChef. I thought it was another prank from Gordon Ramsay! But this time, the Scottish man in question who called my office was actually Marty Benson from Endemol Shine Australia. I first worked with him during the early 2000s when filming Hell's Kitchen and we hadn't spoken since."
Novelli has been awarded the AA Chefs' Chef of the year, five out five AA Rosettes, four individual Michelin stars, the Egon Ronay Best Dessert of the Year in the UK with Golden Spoon Distinction, and has represented the UK as a finalist in the European Chef of the Year. His most recent accolades were the QE Lifetime Achievement at the British Restaurant awards and an MBE.
The father of four began the Novelli Academy Cookery School in 2005, owns a restaurant in Belfast (Novelli at City Quays), and frequently appears on television programs, at corporate events and festivals and food shows, so how did he manage to fit MasterChef Australia in his calendar?
"There has been a lot of turning around I can assure you. Lots of jobs postponed and some of them cancelled. Also, it has been similar privately, because we [he and his wife Michelle] have a young family."
The 63-year-old was impressed with the mechanics of the show.
"It is as good as being called up to the Olympics as an athlete or a performer to Hollywood. Every single person involved with MasterChef Australia is specialised, from the kitchen porter up to the top seat. They are the best elites and this is why they are a real family because most of them have been successfully going for the last 16 years. It's like top mechanics constantly working on a Formula One car, except the car doesn't just run for 2 hours on the same track, it runs for 50 episodes and they are all working around the clock with the touch of excellence."
He was familiar with fellow judges Andy Allen and Poh Ling-Yeow.
"Yes, Andy and Poh for sure, how can I not? They have both been in the finale. Sofia [Levin] at first reminded me of a young Nigella Lawson, but travelling and sampling food around the world. That's why I call her 'Nige'."
Like Allen, Novelli ventured into pub style cuisine.
"Pub food and drink is always an experience if it is done well. This is the type of comfort food that I am after; the atmosphere and the vibe is very unique. Pub food is the closest reflection of the locals, it helps you understand them. It takes the same care and dedication as running a Michelin star establishment. We should not forget we are there in different ways to please society."
What did he love most about doing the show?
"This is going to be a long list. It is an unbelievable roller-coaster and I am still exhilarated thinking about it. I think the one I have to pick first is the intensity and the precision of the results; the vibe; the energy, and how the contestants happily progress being under so much urgency.
"They are surfing around with so much top-quality produce alongside the very best high spec equipment and all under the clock, to the point that I kept forgetting that they were not professional chefs when judging them.
"They had to give up a lot privately and professionally to be fortunate enough to be selected out of thousands of applications."
Novelli says he was "so impressed witnessing ordinary people who would do anything to become chefs.".
And in terms of recipes, presentation, knowledge and use of ingredients: "They really excelled and gave an extension of themselves by doing some fantastic cooking".
Novelli had launched his first book in Brisbane more than 25 years ago, but didn't get to see much of the country then, nor on this trip Down Under.
"No, sadly and this is one of the reasons why I would swim back with my wife as she knows Australia very well. There is so much more I would like to see; I could go on and on. I would love to visit Tasmania, Sydney and so many more [places]."
If the producers were to ask him to return, would he like to be a judge here again?
"Yes, I would; it has already turned to an addiction, like sugar."
This year's crop of home cooks range in age from 22-year-old Lourdes Leschen from Victoria to 62-year-old Stephen Dennis, from Queensland. The winner receives $250,000 and will join Jamie Oliver at one of his London restaurants.
To anyone thinking of applying to be on MasterChef, Novelli says: "Go for it, this is definitely going to be one of the most memorable and exciting things you and your family will do in your life".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.