Five-bedroom Deakin home could fetch $6 million

A renovated five-bedroom home on Empire Circuit remains up for sale after failing to sell at auction on Saturday.
The Deakin home, on more than half an acre of land, is now listed with a price guide of $5,995,000.
A full-size tennis court, in-ground swimming pool and views to Parliament House are among its features.
Selling agent Richard Luton of Luton Properties Manuka said about three bidders registered for the auction on Saturday, however no bids were placed.
Mr Luton said he expected those who registered would be among the interested parties once their finances are fully approved.
The home at 84 Empire Circuit was built in about 1955 and was the home of political journalist Frank Chamberlain during the 1950s and 1960s.
It has changed hands several times since, most recently in 2020 when the house sold for $3.05 million, CoreLogic records show.
The current owners have extensively renovated the house over the past few years.
The house now includes a modern kitchen with brass tapware, a walk-in pantry and a dining room with custom banquet seating.
One of the five bedrooms is a self-contained apartment on the ground floor, next to a two-car garage and large storage space.
Outside, manicured gardens surround the renovated, salt-water pool and full-size tennis court.
Mr Luton said the size of the property would appeal to families looking for lots of space and luxury inclusions.
"The possibility of having a tennis court is diminishing day by day," he said.
The home is located next to Canberra's most expensive house, which set the ACT house price record when it sold in 2022. The property sold for $9 million after two years on the market.
The home at 84 Empire Circuit was one of 24 Canberra homes that did not sell at auction during the week to Sunday, CoreLogic's preliminary auction reporting shows.
There were 78 homes slated for auction, which returned a preliminary clearance rate of 59 per cent.
Canberra recorded the lowest clearance rate of the capital cities, with the weighted average clearance rate coming in at 73 per cent.
CoreLogic data shows there were 470 new property listings in Canberra over the past four weeks, down 16 per cent on the same period last year.
The total number of property listings was also down 17 per cent on last year, with 1715 Canberra homes currently for sale.
Successful auction results at the weekend included the sale of 44 Henry Street, Cook, a four-bedroom home on a quarter-acre block for $1,551,000.
Two three-bedroom homes in Dunlop also sold under the hammer, including 38 Gouldsmith Street for $791,000 and 12 Jonsson Court for $828,000.
