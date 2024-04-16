Violence against first responders not on

One of the most shocking aspects of the riot outside the church where an Assyrian Christian Bishop was stabbed was how soon it came after another event that had led to an outpouring of support for police and paramedics.
It was men and women in uniform who ran towards danger in the wake of the attack at Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon, when a lone NSW police inspector shot and killed a mentally ill man armed with a knife who killed six people and left many others, including an infant, badly injured.
Paramedics, other police and first responders had also rushed to the scene to assist the fallen despite not knowing whether or not the danger had been neutralised.
While the outrage felt by members of the Abyssinian Christian community at the attack on a bishop by a 15-year-old youth, apparently motivated by criticism of his Islamic faith, was understandable it does not, in any way, justify what happened next.
A crowd of about 500 people quickly gathered outside the Assyrian Orthodox Church Christ [of] The Good Shepherd in Wakeley after the attack, which had been livestreamed as it occurred during a church service.
A lynch mob mentality developed with supporters of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel yelling "an eye for an eye" and "bring him out, bring him out".
That call was apparently directed at police in the church to arrest the 15-year-old attacker who had been pinned down and was being restrained by members of the congregation.
As the crowd built and emotions became even more intense members of the crowd began pelting officers with whatever came to hand. One officer's jaw was broken after he was struck with a fence paling. Another suffered lesser injuries.
Paramedics who had initially been called to tend to the bishop, a priest who had also been stabbed, and the alleged attacker who had been injured while being restrained by parishioners, were put into an impossible situation.
"Our paramedics came directly under threat and had to retreat into the church," New South Wales Ambulance Commissioner Dominic Morgan said.
"This is outrageous. Our people ... go to care and help every single day. [They] need to know that they've got the support of the community."
At least six paramedics remained holed up inside the church for the next three-and-a-half hours as more and more police were called in to bring the situation under control.
The rioters also caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to 20 police cars - 10 of which were so badly trashed they had to be towed from the scene - and neighbouring properties.
While the broader community is, quite rightly, appalled by the attack on Bishop Mar Mari, the attack on the first responders is also incredibly disturbing.
Political leaders, including NSW Premier Chris Minns, local councillors and MPs, are to be commended for their swift response. Mr Minns convened a meeting of religious leaders which issued a joint statement condemning the initial attack and calling for calm.
The NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb was quick to read the riot act to those who had attacked police and paramedics.
"Police attended the incident in Wakeley ... to assist that community ... and the crowd turned on police," she said. "Those that were involved in that riot can expect a knock on the door".
While that is clearly what the public would expect it is imperative that the authorities don't respond in such a heavy handed manner that an already volatile situation is inflamed further.
It is essential that cool heads prevail.
