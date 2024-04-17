As a young woman in engineering, Cat is often told 'you don't belong here'

Cat Macdermott is one of three women in her electrical engineering cohort at UNSW Canberra.
While the blokey culture of engineering is slowly changing, the 21-year-old university student still receives comments from her peers insinuating she shouldn't be there.
"I still get some of the guys in my year being like, 'You don't really belong here, you're a woman.' And I'm like, 'Bro, I've been here for four years doing this with you'," she said.
Miss Macdermott clearly remembers the moment that sparked her passion for electrical engineering.
It was during a session at the Young Women in Engineering (YoWIE) program in 2017 when she used 3D modelling software and programmed a mini controller to make her name appear on an LED Screen.
"I was like, this is it. I'm in love. That's what I'm going to do," she said.
The YoWIE Program has returned to Canberra this week, providing 90 high school girls with the opportunity to do hands-on activities related to different areas of engineering.
The majority of students were from the ACT, but some travelled from NSW, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria for the three-day program.
The organisers hope the school holiday program will encourage young women to consider a future in engineering and to see role models in other young female engineers.
Kambala School year 10 students Laura Jones and Claudia Gerber had screwdrivers in hand, methodically taking apart a lawn mower motor, learning how the pistons work to turn fuel into energy.
"There's no opportunities really at school to explore these areas," Laura said.
"You don't get to take apart like an engine or like get in a flight simulator. That's not part of the curriculum."
Claudia said the program came at a good time, right before they had to choose their subjects for year 11 and 12.
"I've always wanted to be an engineer, but I've never known which type and I've been [thinking about] biomedical engineering or something, but lately more focused more on structural and civil. And so this [program] also has that and mechanical [engineering]."
The students said having only girls in the YoWIE program made the environment less competitive.
Miss Macdermott said the program was pivotal in her decision to study electrical engineering. She enjoyed it so much that she returned as a "super YoWIE" to help facilitate the program.
She also felt it was important to have a program just for girls interested in engineering.
"There aren't many opportunities like this just for girls, to get them out of the classroom, and be like, hey, you can do something with your hands and it's going to be fun and cool," she said.
"Whereas there are a lot more opportunities, that I found over the years, for boys. Like going to sports competitions ... you hear about them not being in class because they went to a maths competition or something like that and you're like, 'Was I offered the same opportunity?'"
Her advice to younger students is to keep pursuing their interests, even if they hear comments that they shouldn't continue down that path.
"Keep turning up. Keep trying. Something will come of it eventually."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.