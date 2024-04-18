Police seek help to find man accused of family violence

Community members who have seen Jordan Westin, 38, should immediately call police.
ACT Policing said Mr Westin's assistance was sought regarding outstanding criminal matters.
Police have released a photo of Mr Westin, believed to be travelling with his 23-year-old female partner, and their infant child.
In the photo, he has dark hair and is wearing a white T-shirt.
Police have asked for the public's help to find Mr Westin for his assistance with outstanding family violence matters, and concerns relating to breach of bail and not appearing in court.
Police have urged Mr Westin to surrender himself to the nearest police station or to contact them with his location.
"Should Mr Westin be sighted, he should not be approached and police should be contacted immediately," ACT Policing said.
"If any member of the public has any information about his whereabouts, they are urged to contact police on 131 444. Information can be provided anonymously."
