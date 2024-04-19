9 best vacuum cleaners in Australia for every budget

Purchasing a new vacuum cleaner only happens once in a while so it's important to get the right one for your needs. Do you have pets? What about the convenience of stick vacuums? In this article, we cover a few of the best vacuum cleaner options that you should consider.

These are the top five vacuum cleaners for Australians.

Our top picks for vacuum cleaners in Australia

Features, affordability, and longevity are some of the key factors when you're looking for a new vacuum cleaner. And with that in mind, here are our reviews of the best vacuum cleaners that fit the bill.

Best cordless vacuum cleaner

Simply put, the 202 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner from Lubluelu is impressive due to its user-friendly design and powerful cleaning capabilities. Its self-standing design removes the need for extra storage solutions, and its superior HEPA filtration and strong 235W brushless motor guarantee effective cleaning on a variety of surfaces.

Even with its drawbacks, such as a 69 dB noise level and a 20-minute maximum suction mode process time, its lengthy runtime (up to 45 minutes per charge) and practical floor brush design with LED illumination provide plenty of benefits.

Buyers will like the vacuum's capacity to successfully remove allergens and pet hair, making it appropriate for homes with pets. Its lightweight design and long battery life make it practical and put it on the same shelf as the ever-popular Dyson range. The only difference is the price where this comes out much cheaper.

Outstanding performance, affordability, and convenience are all provided by the 202 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. In my opinion, its advantages far exceed its drawbacks.



For anyone looking for effective and hassle-free cleaning solutions, it's a great option overall because it offers peace of mind and a cleaner living area.

Pros

Self-standing design for hassle-free storage.

Strong 235W brushless motor for intense cleaning, with a 25KPa suction.

99.99 per cent of dust particles are captured by the advanced 4-layer HEPA filtration.

Extended runtime - up to 45 minutes on each charge.

Convenient floor brush design including LED headlights that are adjustable.

Cons

Top time limit of up to 20 minutes in maximum suction mode.

At 69 dB, the noise level could be too loud for some users.

Best robot vacuum cleaner

Having used the Narwal T10 for a while, I'm happy with the noticeable improvement it has made to my floors. I've never seen anything like the 4-in-1 capabilities, which efficiently automate the sweeping and mopping procedure. Particularly on hard floors where certain robots tend to leave streaks, you can truly feel the depth of cleanliness.

For a robot vacuum cleaner, its self-cleaning feature is quite remarkable and partly why it features in our list of the best robot cleaners in Australia.



I never realised how much of a convenience it is to never have to handle a filthy mop again. Given that I have one less chore to think about, I find myself wanting to use the T10 more frequently. It's also really clever that it dries the mop heads after washing.

The machine is really quiet as well. Running at a mere 45dB, it's really quiet, so I can clean it overnight without worrying about waking up the cat or myself.



With its clever space mapping and obstacle avoidance, the Lidar Navigation is a clear improvement over previous models, making every cleaning session more focused and unobtrusive.

But the T10 is not without its drawbacks.

The machine's controls and Wi-Fi connection can be a pain to set up and maintain if you're not tech-savvy.



The robot may take some time to understand your home's layout, but once it does, you'll be impressed by the custom cleaning trails it can make.



In summary, the Narwal T10 is a competitive robot vacuum cleaner and its advanced features like its smart mapping and set-and-forget cleaning cycles help to justify its relatively high price tag.

Pros

Cleans itself to make maintenance easier.

Incredibly effective mopping that produces deep cleaning.

Silent functioning is ideal for use at night.

Cons

Mid-range costs might not be within everyone's means.

May experience problems connecting to WiFi.

For some, the complexity of the controls may be overwhelming.

Best stick vacuum cleaner

It's clear Dyson put a lot of ingenuity into the V12s Detect Slim from its superior design.

Its 2.2 kg lightweight design makes it remarkably easier on the arms and cleaning cobwebs and vacuuming ceilings is no longer a dreaded chore.



I also wouldn't go without the illuminated cleaner head, which is something I didn't know I needed. I can now identify and remove the smallest, most unsightly dust particles from my house.

Equipped with a HEPA filter, the V12 is an all-in-one vacuum cleaner that capable of mopping up wet messes such as spilt sauce, and dry dirt like dust and pet hair. But despite its versatility, it struggles with more difficult sticky messes, and excessively stained hardwood floors require a little more work to restore their shine.

But it's not entirely pristine. The canister isn't the largest going around so trips to the trash can will be a familiarity. Is this annoying? It will depend on you.

People who own larger homes might wish to think about this.



It's a bit of a luxury due to the price, and not everyone will want to spend that much money that seems to be more appropriate for smaller homes.

The Dyson V12s Detect Slim can be found on Amazon for $1165.

Pros

Smoothly switches from wet mopping to dry vacuuming.

Light and nimble in the hand.

Cleaner head illumination reveals hidden dirt that you probably can't see.

Cons

Small bin capacity could mean frequent emptying.

Its high cost might not be affordable for everyone.

The performance of the wet mop can be disappointing on very dirty floors.

Best bagless vacuum cleaner



Miele is known for their quality appliances and Blizzard CX1 is no exception. The PowerLine motor and Miele's Vortex technology work together to effectively remove dirt from all kinds of floors from tiles to carpets.



I especially like how easy it is to separate fine and coarse dust into the 2-litre container, and how mess-free emptying is.

The 11m cord means you can clean multiple rooms without switching power outlets too often. Everything is kept organised by the included accessory storage area.



The Miele Blizzard CX1 is now a complete cleaning instrument instead of just a vacuum cleaner thanks to this innovation and the addition of many nozzles.

For people who have allergies or pets, the HEPA Lifetime filter is revolutionary and might tip the scales in your favour. With its claimed ability to capture 99.999 per cent of allergens and fine particles, this might give some Australians have the confidence they want in a vacuum cleaner.



However, the unit is a little heavy to bring up the stairs, but I'm prepared to accept that trade-off for the deep clean it offers.

Pros

Superior suction force across a range of surfaces.

Easy-to-empty dust container improves practicality.

For allergy sufferers, a HEPA Lifetime filter is perfect.

Cons

Relatively heavy which makes it more challenging to manoeuvre.

At the upper end of the price range.

It's corded.

Best stick vacuum for pet hair

The reason why the Honiture S14 is well equipped for dogs and cats is due to its 38 kPA suction and in-built aromatherapy tablet.



The brushless motor has a speed of 180,000 rpm and 450 Watts of suction power, making it incredibly useful for stubborn pet hair. Hardwood floors are no problem, but it really shines on carpets and upholstery.

Though some may find it an overkill feature, the OLED panel isn't simply a gimmick; it truly helps in understanding the vacuum's mode and battery life at a look. And for its price point, this is incredibly good value for a feature that offers a great deal of functionality.

For such suction power, it does offer an above-average battery life of 55v minute at the highest setting. You can clean your whole house with it without needing to stop and recharge.



But, individuals who would like to have a lighter model may want to take into account that the Honiture S14 is on the heavier side.



To compensate for this, you don't need to hold the trigger in to operate it, meaning you won't get cramps in the hand.

The Honiture S14 is best suited for pet owners who don't want to pay for a Dyson stick vacuum.

Pros

Superior suction force across a range of surfaces.

Excellent battery life.

Enticing aromatic tablet for a clean, fresh smell.

Cons

Heavier than certain similar models.

Some people might think that the OLED screen is not necessary.

Best budget bagless vacuum

The powerful suction of the Hoover Smart Bagless Vacuum is attributed to its 2,000 W motor and is more than sufficient for removing dust and debris from coarse carpets. An added plus is the HEPA filter, which makes the air seem cleaner after a vacuuming session.

Larger homes will benefit from its substantial 2-litre capacity, which means fewer visits to the trash can to empty it. The blockage indication is also a handy feature that lets me know when it's time without having to guess.

To be fair, though, it is not without its problems. You can feel the weight of the hoover when you haul it upstairs. Furthermore, it's difficult to assess long-term dependability when there are fewer customer feedback and evaluations to go by, even though consumers can feel confident in the reputable Hoover brand.



Although the accessories are extensive, in smaller or delicate regions where a softer touch is required, they may be a little heavy.

Having said that, if you need a no-fuss and affordable bagless vacuum then this could be the solution for you. You can buy the Hoover Smart Bagless Vacuum for $199 on Amazon or the same price at Godfrey's.

Pros

Strong suction from the motor 2,000 W.

HEPA filtering enables the outflow of clean air.

Simple canister emptying with a blockage signal.

Cons

Comparatively hefty at 8.4 kg.

Some accessories are too big for smaller spaces.

Best budget vacuum for large households



Are you on a budget and need a bagless vacuum cleaner with a motor of more than 2,000 W?

Not to be outdone by the other bagless options on our list, the robust 2,400W motor of the Akitas Cyclonic Vacuum collects everything from larger crumbs to fine dust. And when you transition from carpet to tiles, its performance and handling are unaffected.

Similar in design to Dyson vacuum cleaners, the dust bin detaches easily for emptying and clicks back in with ease. If you are worried about capacity, the 3L dust bin is more than enough to cater for a large house and it's easy enough to wheel around since it only weighs 5 kg.

However, one downside is the 5.5m length of the power cord which pales in comparison to the 11m cord you get on the Miele Blizzard CX1.



But it is lightweight and portable which helps to offset this disadvantage. If power and suction are what you need then the Akitas Cyclonic Vacuum can be picked up for $99 on Amazon and $109.99 from Kogan.

Pros

Amazing suction power that quickly removes dirt and debris.

Because it is lightweight, it is easy to manoeuvre.

Convenient bagless shopping combined with a sizable 3L dust bin.

Cons

Short 5.5m power cord.

Best barrel vacuum

Next on our list is the Tineco iFloor3. With over 11,000 reviews on Amazon and an excellent overall rating of 4.5 out of 5.0, there is a lot of trust to be had in this vacuum.

Rather than hold the bulk of the stick vacuum in your hand, most of the weight in the iFloor3 is in its lower half which means it's easy to handle and manoeuvre around. The two-in-one wet mop and vacuum glides across carpets just as easily as it does tiles.

But it's the auto-clean function that helps to justify its price.



Just put the vacuum back in its station, click a button, and the unit auto-cleans the brush roller and the tube with fresh water and detergent, leaving the machine clean and ready for the next time you need to use it.

Although it's not perfect, the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages. This is one of the best barrel vacuums out there and maybe your best option if you're looking for an appliance to make cleaning more efficient.

Pros

High-performing vacuum and wet mop in one.

Has separate clean and dirty water tanks.

The self-cleaning cycle adds a level of convenience.

Cons

For larger areas, the clean water tank may need to be refilled more frequently.

Periodic manual cleaning is still necessary even with self-cleaning.

Best cordless and handheld vacuum



For a measly $39.99, the Fityou Handheld Vacuum is an absolute must-have.

The cordless vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 5.8 kPa motor, a HEPA filter, and a built-in 2,500 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery.



To make life even easier, it comes with three attachments including the crevice tool, a brush nozzle, and a longer soft tube for those hard-to-reach places. This makes it ideal for a quick clean in the home, or in the garage where it can be used to remove sand, crumbs, and dirt in your car.

For the convenience it provides, its operation time of up to 25 minutes is disproportionate to the lengthy charging time of 3 - 3.5 hours.



But in my opinion, this doesn't really present as a dealbreaker since you're not going to use this as your primary vacuum cleaner.

Pros

Excellent at removing cat hair and dirt.

Outstanding pricepoint.

Small and manoeuvrable.

Cons

Not the best choice for thorough carpet cleaning.

A little noisy.

3.5 charging time.

Thinking of buying a vacuum cleaner? Consider these before you spend your money

There are a few things to take into account when purchasing a new Hoover cleaner to make sure you make the best decision for your requirements:

Types of vacuum cleaners : upright, canister vacuums, robot, barrel vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, handheld vacuum cleaners are among the many available varieties. Take into account which type best fits your everyday cleaning needs and tastes as each has pros and limitations.

Flooring type : Carpet, hardwood floors, tile, and laminate are among the flooring kinds on which different vacuum cleaners operate differently. Make sure your home's flooring can accommodate the hoover you select.

Suction power : Consider the vacuum cleaner's suction strength, particularly if you have dogs, thick carpets, or high-traffic areas that need thorough cleaning.

Filtration system : To efficiently collect allergens and tiny particles, look for a vacuum cleaner with a high-efficiency particulate air or a washable HEPA filter if you or any members of your household have asthma or allergies.

Comparing bagged vs bagless vacuums: Bagged vacuums can collect more debris and fine dust and may be a better option for allergy sufferers; however, replacement bags must be purchased regularly. Although not requiring bags makes bagless vacuum cleaners more convenient, they may need more frequent filter cleaning.

Weight and maneuverability : Take into account the vacuum cleaner's weight and manoeuvrability, particularly if you need to move it up and down stairs or around furniture. A handheld vacuum cleaner will be perfect for small and quick jobs around the house.

Attachments and accessories : See what extras, such as extension wands, upholstery brushes and crevice tools, the vacuum cleaner comes with. Make sure they fulfil your cleaning demands.

Cable length and reach : For corded vacuum cleaners, make sure you can cover the desired area without continually unplugging and replugging the vacuum by taking into account the length of the power cable and the cleaning reach.

Level of noise : If noise is an issue, search for vacuum cleaners that operate more silently, particularly if you have young children, pets, or neighbouring people who are easily startled.

Brand reputation and warranty : To guarantee dependability and client happiness, check the brand's reputation and go through vacuum cleaner reviews. Additionally, review the warranty terms to find out what is and is not covered.

Price and budget: To get the most for your money when buying a normal or robot vacuums, set a budget and research prices for various brands and models.

Bagless vs. stick vacuum cleaners: Here's our advice

Selecting between a stick vacuum and a bagless vacuum depends on several criteria. Because they don't require replacement bags, bagless vacuums save money and provide convenience, but they do require routine filter maintenance.



They make gathered detritus visible and, because they produce less garbage, are usually seen as environmentally benign.

On the other hand, stick vacuums are highly praised for their portability, lightweight construction, and versatility. The cordless vacuum cleaners are perfect for storing in small living spaces and manoeuvring via narrow openings. However, because they are cordless, battery life and charging considerations are crucial.

The choice ultimately comes down to personal cleaning tastes, the size of the house, and the amenities that are wanted.



Selecting the best choice will be aided by research and model comparison. For most, handheld vacuums are more convenient.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best cordless vacuum cleaner for substantial cleaning tasks?

I've discovered that the Dyson V12s excels at large-scale cleaning jobs because of its extended battery life, strong suction, and bigger bin capacity. It is ideal for large cleaning jobs because of its design, which allows it to cover more ground with fewer interruptions.

Which vacuum cleaner offers the strongest suction power?

I've always been amazed by the Miele Complete C3 Powerline's suction power. Miele has a well-earned reputation for having powerful suction, and this model is excellent at easily collecting dust and debris from a variety of surfaces.

What is the most effective vacuum cleaner for carpets?

The Miele Blizzard CX1's deep-cleaning capabilities make it an excellent choice for carpets. It successfully removes allergens and dirt thanks to a powerful motor and a brush roll that snags on the fibres of the carpet.

Which stick vacuum cleaner is considered the best on the market?