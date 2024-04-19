7 best electric shavers in Australia for men and women

Whether you are trimming, tidying up, or taking it all off, getting the right electric shaver for you is of utmost importance.



With so many electric shaver options on the market, you don't want to buy one only to find out it isn't suited for you.

Here's our shortlist of the five best electric shavers in Australia you can buy:

Why we picked these electric shavers in Australia

Best electric shaver for beards

The Remington Grooming Kit's textured handle makes it easy to manoeuvre over the face and neck with confidence while handling it for the first time. Even after a complete beard shaping session, trimming through stubble is effortless and our arm never gets tired.

It's easy to switch between the five attachments that come with it since they satisfactorily snap into place. Of the attachments supplied, the nose and ear trimmer is very useful for quickly and painlessly trimming undesired hairs. But the 32mm trimmer will be the one you mainly use.

Once we've got the appearance we want, tidying up is quite simple. Every attachment comes off easily and may be given a quick wash under the tap before being put away again.

We've also noticed that it doesn't feel as sturdy as more expensive trimmers. Although the battery life is impressive (1 hour on a single charge), it can be challenging to determine when it is fully charged. This is another minor annoyance caused by the lack of a charge indicator.

Notwithstanding these criticisms, the Remington Grooming Kit is an electric shaver with oodles of functionality that comes at a reasonable price. Anyone looking for a complete grooming set without breaking the bank will find it ideal.

Pros

Adaptable with a wide range of attachments for various grooming chores.

Cleaning is a breeze because of the washable design.

Long enough battery life for multiple grooming sessions.

Cons

Made from plastic.

No battery indicator making it a guessing game.

Best rotary shaver

We had a great shaving experience with the Philips Series 3000 because of its ability to follow the natural contours of our faces.



For our hectic mornings, the one-hour charge that provides 60 minutes of shaving time works out to be really convenient and is on par with most other shavers.



The 5-minute quick charge has saved us numerous times, even on days when we fail to charge it, giving us just enough juice for a complete shave.

Despite the motor potentially lacking gusto for some, it does the job effectively, especially for those with thinner beards or stubble.



The pop-up trimmer is handy for sideburns and moustaches, although, in our opinion, it could be improved to match the performance of the main shaver.

The rotary shaver is really unique because of its Skin Protection System, which enables a cut that is in line with the skin without leaving any unsightly nicks.



Even while it provides a protective shave, it takes a little longer to catch every facial hair for those of us with bigger beards.

Pros

A rotary shaver that adapts to the curves of your face.

A gentle and silky shaving experience for your sensitive skin.

Fast charging with a 5-minute quick charge option

Cons

Not ideal for thicker beards.

Some users may not find motor power up to par.

The pop-up trimmer could be stronger.

Best electric shaver for women

The Braun Silk-epil Flex 9030 has a flexible head that easily follows body curves, making even the most difficult areas simple to handle.

The feeling of silky, salon-quality skin is no longer exclusive to work environments. The Braun Silk-epil Flex 9030's micro-grip tweezers can pluck hairs that are so fine that they are barely noticeable, leaving skin feeling silkier for longer.

Because of the ergonomic grip on this beauty tool, epilating in the shower has never been easier. Not to be overlooked are the other attachments: the exfoliating brush is a great way to prepare your sensitive skin for a more effective hair removal session.

But we've discovered that the battery doesn't last all day, so we'll need to plan a little bit to make sure it's charged for when we need it. Additionally, as it cannot function when plugged in so you'll need to keep that in mind.

Even with these small complaints, the Braun Silk-epil Flex 9030 is still worth the money when you think about how nice it is to have smooth skin without constantly going to the salon. The comfort and convenience it offers make it a worthwhile investment.

Pros

Smooth adaptability for simpler use.

Long-lasting smoothness with sophisticated tweezing techniques.

Practical extras for thorough skincare.

Cons

Better battery life could be achieved.

Not using anything while charging.

Upscale price range.

Best multi-purpose electric shaver

Next on our list is another Philips electric shaver that is a bit more expensive than our number one selection, the Remington Grooming Kit.

Philips has clearly given consideration to the ease and comfort aspect. We can attest to the smoothness the ComfortCut Blades offer after giving it a try; we never experienced any snagging or painful dragging.



The 3D Floating Heads allow the shaver to adjust beautifully to different facial angles, which adds to the enjoyment of the whole experience.

Guys who appreciate adaptability will find this Aqua Touch shaver to be satisfactory. It was easy to switch from a dry shave to using gel in the shower, and it performed admirably in both scenarios.



It was as easy to clean as well: all it took was a button press and a quick rinse under the tap to make it like new.

Battery life does come with a cost, though. It takes some planning to schedule our shaves around the 8-hour charging time for 40 minutes of wireless use.

Additionally, it's a little bit larger than average, so while we didn't find it bothersome, some people might like something smaller.



Finally, you may discover that the shave isn't quite as close as with some other high-end models if you're looking for that baby-smooth finish on a fuller beard.

Pros

Smoothes easily over skin with ComfortCut Blades.

Uses 3D Floating Heads to flex with the contours of the face.

Adaptable for usage in the shower or on damp surfaces.

Cons

Only lasts for forty minutes before requiring an eight-hour charge.

A larger design is burdensome.

Not the closest shave for men with thick beards.

Best electric shaver for coarse hair and beards

The robust construction of the Philips Series 5000 gives you confidence the instant you handle it. We've discovered that it fits comfortably in the hand and that the rubber handle offers a secure grip.

The multidirectional blades effortlessly cut through coarse hair, demonstrating its DualCut technology in action.



The trimmer's adaptability is evident in how well it handled anything from grooming facial hair to tidying body hair. How about the electric shavers? Perfect for adjusting the appearance.

Lastly, we value how simple it is to keep up. It only needs a fast wash under the tap to be prepared for use again.



But, the 16-hour charging period necessitates planning ahead and is quite the disadvantage. If you can handle the length of charge time then it's a reliable tool for people with coarse hair and beards.

Pros

Outstanding cutting technology for stubborn beards.

Self-sharpening blades.

Waterproof construction for simple upkeep.

Cons

16 hours are needed to completely charge.

May feel heavy in the hand for some users.

Cheap shaver for shower use

Next on our list is the Philips OneBlade 360, a hybrid electric trimmer and shaver with a 5 in 1 adjustable comb. Simply put, it's a multi-purpose tool that's capable of trimming, edging, or just shaving it all off.

Although it takes on a slimmer profile than most other shavers, the grip feels solid in our hands. The plus side is that it is more nimble and easier to get the right angles.

Even though longer hair required us to shave a few areas more than once, the outcome was a smooth and even shave. We particularly valued the trimmer head's ability to conform to the curves of our faces, which made navigating the challenging areas around our neck and jawline effortless.

If you're worried about changing the blade too many times, then you need to worry not. The dual-sided stainless steel blades only need changing once every four months depending on usage. Not bad for a budget electric shaver.

Cleaning was simple because of the waterproof design and all you need to do is rinse it under the tap.

If all of this sounds good to you then you can pick it up on Amazon for $90.11.

Pros

Use the adjustable comb to manage different hair lengths with ease.

Light and nimble with a good grip.

Completely watertight for simple upkeep and shower use.

Cons

It doesn't have the battery duration as larger models.

A USB-A charging port is required.

Women's shaver for sensitive skin

The Remington Smooth S1 has a foil construction and dual-sided intercept trimmer that's soft on delicate areas. The flexible trimmer exhibits remarkable efficacy in raising and trimming hairs that lie flat. And compared to older shavers, this one removes more hair in a single pass, making it especially useful for last-minute touch-ups.

Apart from its performance, its versatility stands out too where it can be used in and outside of the shower. It even comes with a bikini comb attachment and a storage pouch in the box.

Rather than being a rechargeable item, it takes 2 x AAA batteries. Whether that's a downside will depend on you. At least you could use rechargeable batteries.

The Remington Smooth S1 shaver can be bought on Amazon for $29 or at your local Shaver Shop for $29.95.

Pros

Provides a close shave without irritating the skin.

Effective at getting rid of a lot of hair at once.

Adaptable to different body areas.

Suitable for both wet and dry use.

Cons

The battery duration lacks endurance.

What you need to know before buying an electric shaver

To make sure we get the best electric shaver for our needs, there are a few aspects we should look for when shopping. We'll go over the important things to remember.

The blade types and shaving performance

Usually, electric shavers have rotary or foil blades. While rotary shavers have circular blades for flexibility on curved areas like the chin, foil shavers have straight heads for precision shaving.

What's the battery life and charging options

Battery life and charging alternatives must be taken into account. The lithium-ion battery that powers most shavers provides between thirty to several hours of cordless operation. Verify whether the shaver can be fast-charged and if it can be used wirelessly.

Comfort and suitability for skin sensitivity

Our comfort comes first. Seek for features like integrated cooling systems or hypoallergenic blades that are designed to lessen skin discomfort.

Can it be used in wet and dry applications

Certain shavers may be used wet or dry, giving you the option to shave with or without shaving cream and water.

Is it easy to maintain and is durability

One of our top priorities should be easy maintenance. Examine the ease of cleaning and replacing the blades as well as the accessibility of cleaning stations.



For long-term durability, take into account the warranty duration and overall build quality.

So, what are the different types of shavers out there?

Shavers come in a variety of varieties, each meeting a unique set of requirements and tastes. These are a few typical kinds:

The manual type

Razors that need to be operated by hand are known as manual razors. They come in two varieties: safety razors, which feature a guard to lessen the chance of cuts, or straight razors, which have a single sharp blade.

Electric shavers

Foil shavers : These have a thin foil that is perforated over oscillating blades. To cut, the foil lifts the hairs. They are generally appropriate for daily usage and are renowned for offering a close shave.

Rotating shavers : These have a slotted head and rotary blades underneath. They can be used to shave uneven surfaces because of their ability to revolve around the facial contours.

Wet/dry shavers: These electric shavers work with shaving gel or foam and are waterproof. They provide flexibility in terms of shaving tastes.

Disposable razors

These are low-cost razors with a disposable blade cartridge and a plastic handle. They are useful for occasional use or travel.

Razors with cartridges

These razors are equipped with a handle and a swappable cartridge that holds several blades. They frequently come with extra features like precision trimmers or lubricating strips.

Safety razors

Unlike straight razors, these razors feature a guard to prevent cuts and nicks between the blade and the skin. They provide a happy medium between old-fashioned shaving and contemporary ease.

Disposable electric razors

These are small, portable electric razors with a convenient design. They are great for on-the-go, fast touch-ups and frequently run on batteries.

Frequently asked questions

Which electric shaver offers the closest shave comparable to a manual razor?

The Philips Series 9000 Prestige glides over your skin with amazing precision, cutting every hair with a shave as close as a traditional blade.



With the use of SenseIQ technology and precision blades, the shaver heads can conform to the curves of your face to give you an incredibly close shave.

What's the leading electric shaver for men with sensitive skin?

Braun's Series 7 is well known for providing a close shave without sacrificing soft performance on delicate skin. Its cutting-edge AutoSense technology detects the density of your beard and modifies power to provide a smooth, irritation-free shave.

Which model in the Braun series is most recommended for premium quality?

For superior quality, we recommend the Braun Series 9. With its unique SyncroSonic technology and Direct&Cut trimmer, it can capture hairs growing in various directions and provides unmatched performance and remarkable skin comfort.

Are higher-priced electric shavers significantly better in performance than budget options?

While more expensive electric shavers usually have more sophisticated features and robust builds, several mid-range models offer great performance and good value.

