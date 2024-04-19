6 best air purifiers in Australia for a fresh, allergen-free home

Due to growing awareness of indoor air quality, air purifiers are now a must for many Australian homes.



Allergies and respiratory disorders are frequently triggered by pollen, dust mites, mould spores, and pet dander, which emphasises the need for airborne particulate filters.



We have carefully examined several models to determine which provides the best value in terms of features, performance, and cost.

Here's our shortlist of the five best air purifiers in Australia:

Best air purifiers in Australia

We've investigated and tested a range of air purifiers in our pursuit of cleaner indoor air to identify which models are the best available in Australia.



Our assortment accommodates a wide range of needs and room sizes, whether your goal is to reduce allergy problems, eliminate smoke and pet odours, or simply improve the general air quality in your house.

To provide you with the greatest choices, we've taken into account things like noise levels, energy usage, filtering effectiveness, and other features.

Best overall air purifier we tried

Picture Amazon

Purchasing an air purifier like the Winix Compact HEPA Air Purifier is a great way to start the process of cleaning the air within your home, as air quality is becoming a bigger problem, particularly in urban areas.



Its four-stage filtering technology removes 99.97 per cent of airborne particles including a wide range of contaminants, including chemicals, odours, viruses, bacteria, mould, dust, and allergies.



This is achieved through its PlasmaWave air purification technology that is exclusive to Winix.

This air purifier has a high level of convenience. We can easily move it about the house to where it's most required because it's lightweight and portable. It is almost maintenance-free because of the clever features, like the auto mode and smart sensor, which modify the purifying level based on the current air quality.

However, people who are sensitive to sound may find it annoying when the noise level is set to the maximum. Fortunately, the sleep mode guarantees a noiseless operation for peaceful evenings.

It's important to note that while it works best in smaller rooms, homeowners with larger properties may need to think about renting out many units or find another option.

Notwithstanding these factors, we think that for most people looking to create a healthy living environment, the advantages exceed the minor drawbacks.

The Winix Compact HEPA Air Purifier is a solid choice for maintaining a healthy indoor environment, especially with its high-efficiency filtration and ease of use.

The Winix air purifier can be picked up on Amazon for $199 or at your local Officeworks for $199.

Pros

Sophisticated four-stage air filtration system.

Uses PlasmaWave technology to neutralise a range of contaminants.

Energy-conserving functioning.

Eliminates 99.97 per cent of airborne particles (HEPA filter).

Cons

A bit noisy on its highest setting.

Only fit for rooms that are small to medium in size.

Compact unit with an excellent air purification rate

Picture Amazon

RENPHO makes some of the best massage guns in Australia, and their air purifiers are no exception.

With its robust 5-stage filtration technology, the RENPHO AP088 Air Purifier guarantees a notable decrease in airborne particles such as pollen, dust, and pet dander. Because of its quick purifying process, it's a great complement to any space and greatly improves the breathing environment.

This is where the AP088 shines - in its outstanding air purification rate of 5x for 22m of space. For such a small and relatively inexpensive unit, it's great value for money.

A notable aspect of the purifier is its ease of use, which is enhanced with a sensitive touch panel that controls its many features, such as the child-safe lock, timers, and four fan speeds. This allows it to be used in a variety of situations, such as hectic homes or usage at night when less disruption is required.

The air purifier requires little maintenance because replacing the filters is simple and doesn't require specialised equipment or expertise. The benefit of continuously clean air in your house makes filter replacements, despite the related cost, a wise investment for your comfort and well-being.

Pros

Air filters quickly and efficiently; appropriate for a range of space sizes.

Has a five-stage filtering system for the best possible air quality.

Features a night light function and operates silently in sleep mode at 24 dB.

Cons

Lacks the automated mode that more recent models may include.

Filter replacements are essential and may incur additional costs over time.

Ideal for large spaces

Picture Amazon

By combining cutting-edge technology with an elegant aesthetic, the Samsung AX90 Air Purifier promotes healthier breathing conditions.



Able to eliminate 99.97 per cent of airborne particles, it swiftly cleanses the air and expands to accommodate huge spaces by utilising a dual fan system, making sure that every meter of your spacious living area is covered.

A standout characteristic is the multi-tiered purifying mechanism. This section of the purifier first collects large dust particles, then a carbon filter is added to neutralise gases, and finally, a HEPA filter is added to target almost all ultrafine dust and bacteria.



This extensive procedure diligently strives to uphold the highest standards of indoor air quality, but then again, it is Samsung.

This Samsung air purifier showcases a flawless user experience to complement its outstanding set of features.

The SmartThings App makes it easy to control the unit whether you're at home or away. With the app's real-time air quality insights, modifications can be made right away.

Additionally, the purifier's front air intake makes it efficient even when positioned against a wall, guaranteeing that its design is both aesthetically beautiful and functional. The downside is that the unit is larger than most other air purifiers and will take a sizeable footprint.

Pros

Removes an astounding 99.97 per cent of ultrafine particles.

Suitable for large rooms (up to 90m).

Convenient smart controls that work with the SmartThings App.

Cons

At the upper end of the price range.

Perhaps too big for cramped quarters or small rooms.

Needs to be replaced with new filters, which could add to the continuing expense.

Best air purifier for households with pets

Picture Amazon

With an astounding array of functions designed to maintain a healthy indoor atmosphere, the Winix Australia Zero+ PRO has garnered a formidable 4.7-star rating on Amazon.



For those of us who live with furry friends, its multi-layered filtering system, which includes a pet filter specifically designed for that purpose, is ideal.

In fact, there are five layers of air purification:

Pet filter which captures large particles, dander and fur. A pre-filter that can be washed. Activated carbon for deodourisation. Hospital-grade HEPA filter (99.97 per cent at 0.3 microns). PlasmaWave technology.

It's a user-friendly option thanks to clever features like the Sleep Mode and Triple Smart Sensor. With little work, users may feel secure about the quality of the air in their homes.



For people who are sensitive to a variety of indoor contaminants, the activated carbon filter is a great option due to its broad range of gas and odour collection capabilities.

Conveniently designed, this model comes with a 2-year complete guarantee exclusively in Australia and runs without batteries. You can buy it for $424 on Amazon or $424.99 from Winix directly.

Pros

Equipped with a hospital-grade filter that can capture minuscule particles.

Designed specifically to manage pet hair and dander, the pet filter.

Its exceptional energy efficiency is on par with a low-wattage light bulb.

Cons

The initial pricing could seem a little high to some.

Possibility of electromagnetic interference in the event that placement is incorrect.

While replacement filters are less expensive than those of competitors, there will be continuous expenses.

Best smart air purifier

Picture Amazon

The remarkable 49 m air purification capacity of the Philips 800i Series air purifier makes it suitable for a wide range of room sizes. With a high CADR value, it reduces airborne pollutants quickly.

This air purifier is unique since it can be connected to the Air+ App, which makes it easy to monitor and manage the quality of the air from a distance. The real-time quality display and professional-grade sensors will keep you informed about the quality of your indoor air.

Its energy efficiency is a benefit, underscoring the commitment of the Philips brand to make energy-efficient devices that function well.

You can buy the Philips 800i on Amazon for $229 or Bing Lee for $249.

Pros

Superb 3-layer HEPA filtration effectively collects minuscule pollutants.

Connectivity of smart apps for remote control and monitoring.

Silent functioning in the slumber state, guaranteeing minimal disruption.

Cons

The touch control's manual operation could be difficult for certain users.

The unit's size can be too large for some areas.

For those who sleep sensitively at night, the light indicator may be an annoyance.

Good cheap air purifier

Picture Amazon

The filtering system is the key component of any indoor air quality improvement technology. This specific model tackles dust, pollen, and other odour-filled particles that invade our homes with a powerful 3-stage mechanism that includes a pre-filter, a real HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter.

The inconspicuous performance of the Arovec air purifier is another feature we value.



It won't interfere with daily activities or sleep, with noise levels ranging from 28 to 50 decibels depending on the fan speed. This is a huge benefit for people who are especially sensitive to noise.

Supporting locally owned businesses is vital to us Australians, and this company not only provides an Australian-owned solution but also a lifelong commitment to customer service.



This gives us comfort in knowing that the AROVEC Compact Air Purifier is a household companion for better air, not just another device. You can get it for $149.89 on Amazon.

Pros

Uses a three-stage filtering system to efficiently remove airborne contaminants.

It operates silently, so you may sleep soundly.

Owned by a proud Australian and offers lifetime customer support.

Cons

Due to size, it might not be appropriate for very large spaces.

Does not have an auto-off feature.

Some users might want more sophisticated capabilities, such as intelligent connectivity.

Do air purifiers help with allergies, asthma and hayfever?

Asthma, hay fever, and allergies are common ailments we deal with, especially as the seasons change. Because they seem to be able to alleviate some of these symptoms, air purifiers have become more and more popular. But do they actually assist?

Allergies

Dust, pollen, and pet dander are among the airborne allergens that can be effectively captured by air purifiers equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters.



Allergies are frequently triggered by these allergens. The HEPA filter is a useful instrument for lowering allergens in interior spaces since it can capture particles as fine as 0.3 microns.

Asthma

Air purifiers can help people with asthma because they lessen indoor pollutants that can make asthma symptoms worse. Through the process of filtering out airborne particles, the air purifier may also remove certain types of pollutants and smoke, making the surrounding air healthier to breathe.



It's important to remember that air purifiers cannot completely remove all asthma triggers, particularly non-airborne ones.

Hayfever

During hay fever season, the influx of pollen can be overwhelming. Air purifiers with HEPA filters can capture a significant amount of pollen from the air, potentially reducing hayfever symptoms.



Nevertheless, outdoor exposure to pollen will still occur, and an air purifier should be seen as an adjunct rather than a standalone solution.

What you should think about before buying an air purifier

Not all air purifiers have the same features or capabilities. Some have a true HEPA air purifier that's able to eliminate harmful gases, and some don't. But choosing one largely depends on your needs and household spaces.

Room size

An air purifier's CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) rating, which expresses how much clean air it delivers per minute, is a major factor in how successful it is. Selecting a purifier with a CADR appropriate for the room size in which it will be used is essential.



Efficient air cleaning is ensured by choosing an air purifier with a CADR equal to or greater than the square footage of the space.

Pollutant type

Air purifiers are made to target different types of pollutants. For example, dust, pollen, and pet dander are among the airborne particles that HEPA filters are quite effective at catching.



When it comes to odours and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) from cleaning supplies, cooking, or tobacco smoking, you might want to look into an air purifier that has an activated carbon filter.



Choosing the right purifier is made easier when you are aware of your unique needs regarding air quality.

Filtration technology

Because HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters can capture 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, they are regarded as the industry standard for air purification. VOCs, gases, and smells are all efficiently absorbed by activated carbon filters.



Airborne bacteria and pathogens can be killed by UV-C light, and ionisers charge particles to facilitate their capture. Think about each filtering method's applicability and efficacy in relation to your air purification needs.

Noise level

An air purifier's noise level can greatly affect your comfort, particularly if you want to use it in areas like offices or bedrooms where quiet operation is necessary. To reduce noise levels and retain efficient air purification, look for purifiers with adjustable fan speeds, sleep modes, or both.

Energy consumption

The energy efficiency of many air purifiers varies, which may have an impact on ongoing operating expenses. Energy-efficient models frequently get the Energy Star certification, which verifies that they adhere to the Environmental Protection Agency's strict energy efficiency guidelines (EPA).



Examine the energy usage of various models to select the one that minimises power bills by balancing performance and energy efficiency.

Maintenance requirements

To guarantee your air purifier operates at its best and lasts a long time, regular maintenance is essential. Think about how easy and frequently filters need to be cleaned or replaced.



While some types have washable filters, others need to be replaced on a regular basis. When determining the total cost of ownership, take into account the price and accessibility of new filters.

Extra features

Smart connectivity, programmable timers, remote controls, and air quality sensors are examples of advanced features that improve use and convenience.



Air quality sensors track the levels of indoor air quality and modify the purification settings accordingly; adjustable timers let you plan the operation to suit your needs.



Your experience with air purification will be more convenient thanks to remote controls and smart connectivity, which allow for remote monitoring and control via smartphone apps.

Are they reputable?

Researching the reputation of air purifier brands and perusing user reviews can provide valuable information about the dependability, functionality, and longevity of the product. Positively reviewed, reputable companies are more likely to keep their word and offer good customer service in the event that something goes wrong.

Price

To select the best air purifier for your money, set a budget depending on your ability to pay and research prices across various brands and models.



To make sure the purifier you've selected fits within your budget without sacrificing quality or functionality, take into account the long-term costs, especially those associated with filter replacement.

Warranty

By covering probable flaws or malfunctions, a comprehensive warranty adds even more peace of mind. Examine the manufacturer's warranty conditions and duration to make sure you have enough protection against unanticipated problems.



Extended warranties frequently signify the manufacturer's faith in the dependability and quality of their goods.

The most important features of an air purifier

A few characteristics are usually regarded as necessary for efficient air purification and user comfort.

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are essential for removing allergens and other airborne particles like dust, pollen, pet dander, and mould spores. Seek for air purifiers with True HEPA filters, which have a high degree of efficiency in capturing particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Activated carbon filter : Smells, gases, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from cooking, pets, and smoke can all be effectively absorbed by activated carbon filters. This feature reduces noxious odours and dangerous substances, which helps to improve the quality of indoor air.

By analysing an air purifier's airflow rate and effectiveness in removing various-sized particles, the Clean Air Delivery Rate , or CADR Rating, provides an indication of how quickly the air in a space may be cleaned. To guarantee the best possible air cleaning performance, select an air purifier with a CADR appropriate for the size of the room in which it will be utilised.

Coverage area : Take into account the air purifier's square footage or coverage area to make sure it can adequately clean the air in the space where it will be installed. Effective air filtration depends on the coverage area of the purifier being proportionate to the size of the room.

Energy efficiency : To cut down on electricity usage and long-term operational expenses, select energy-efficient air purifiers. In order to guarantee effective operation without sacrificing performance, look for models that have earned the Energy Star certification or low power consumption ratings.

Filter replacement indicators: To ensure optimum performance and air quality, air purifiers with filter replacement indicators notify you when it's time to replace the filters. This feature helps you effectively maintain the purifier by taking out the guesswork.

So, you bought an air purifier? Here's where you should put it

Choosing the ideal spot for our air purifiers in our homes is essential to their best functioning in removing airborne pollutants.



We'll discuss the ideal locations for our air purifier so that we can be confident we're inhaling cleaner air.

Your bedroom: Since we spend a lot of time sleeping, the air quality in our bedrooms can be greatly affected by having an air purifier installed. To prevent drafts, we should ideally place the device close to our bed but not directly next to our heads.

The living area: This is a popular space for family get-togethers and is frequently one of our bigger rooms. Air purifiers work best when they are placed in the centre, away from furniture and walls, where they may circulate freely.

The kitchen: A cooking stove can generate airborne contaminants. To prevent moisture and grease from possibly harming the purifier, make sure to keep it away from the stove.

Always keep in mind to stay out of tight areas and corners and make sure the air intake and outlet are unobstructed. Furthermore, placing an air purifier close to the pet's location can assist reduce pet danger in households with pets.

Frequently asked questions

What's the best air purifier in Australia to buy?

Models with high-performance filters like HEPA and activated carbon should be taken into consideration while looking for the best air purifier in Australia.



Many people praise the Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier for its clever sensor technology and performance.

Are air purifiers worth it and do they improve air quality?

Yes, by eliminating contaminants like smoke, dust, pollen, and other allergies, air purifiers may greatly enhance the quality of the air indoors. Air purifiers can provide a lot of advantages, especially for people who have allergies or respiratory problems.

How do I determine the appropriate air purifier size for my room?

You need to know the square footage of your space in order to select the appropriate size air purifier. Seek for an air purifier whose suggested area coverage is equivalent to or greater than your available space.



The region coverage is usually specified in the product specifications by the manufacturers.

Are air purifier fans just as good?

Fans for air purifiers, like the Dyson brand, blend circulation with air filtration.

