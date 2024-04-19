6 best air purifiers in Australia for a fresh, allergen-free home

These items are hand-picked to make your shopping experience easier. ENTR Media and ACM may be provided with compensation from affiliate partners if you click though.
Due to growing awareness of indoor air quality, air purifiers are now a must for many Australian homes.
Allergies and respiratory disorders are frequently triggered by pollen, dust mites, mould spores, and pet dander, which emphasises the need for airborne particulate filters.
We have carefully examined several models to determine which provides the best value in terms of features, performance, and cost.
Here's our shortlist of the five best air purifiers in Australia:
We've investigated and tested a range of air purifiers in our pursuit of cleaner indoor air to identify which models are the best available in Australia.
Our assortment accommodates a wide range of needs and room sizes, whether your goal is to reduce allergy problems, eliminate smoke and pet odours, or simply improve the general air quality in your house.
To provide you with the greatest choices, we've taken into account things like noise levels, energy usage, filtering effectiveness, and other features.
Purchasing an air purifier like the Winix Compact HEPA Air Purifier is a great way to start the process of cleaning the air within your home, as air quality is becoming a bigger problem, particularly in urban areas.
Its four-stage filtering technology removes 99.97 per cent of airborne particles including a wide range of contaminants, including chemicals, odours, viruses, bacteria, mould, dust, and allergies.
This is achieved through its PlasmaWave air purification technology that is exclusive to Winix.
This air purifier has a high level of convenience. We can easily move it about the house to where it's most required because it's lightweight and portable. It is almost maintenance-free because of the clever features, like the auto mode and smart sensor, which modify the purifying level based on the current air quality.
However, people who are sensitive to sound may find it annoying when the noise level is set to the maximum. Fortunately, the sleep mode guarantees a noiseless operation for peaceful evenings.
It's important to note that while it works best in smaller rooms, homeowners with larger properties may need to think about renting out many units or find another option.
Notwithstanding these factors, we think that for most people looking to create a healthy living environment, the advantages exceed the minor drawbacks.
The Winix Compact HEPA Air Purifier is a solid choice for maintaining a healthy indoor environment, especially with its high-efficiency filtration and ease of use.
The Winix air purifier can be picked up on Amazon for $199 or at your local Officeworks for $199.
Pros
Cons
RENPHO makes some of the best massage guns in Australia, and their air purifiers are no exception.
With its robust 5-stage filtration technology, the RENPHO AP088 Air Purifier guarantees a notable decrease in airborne particles such as pollen, dust, and pet dander. Because of its quick purifying process, it's a great complement to any space and greatly improves the breathing environment.
This is where the AP088 shines - in its outstanding air purification rate of 5x for 22m of space. For such a small and relatively inexpensive unit, it's great value for money.
A notable aspect of the purifier is its ease of use, which is enhanced with a sensitive touch panel that controls its many features, such as the child-safe lock, timers, and four fan speeds. This allows it to be used in a variety of situations, such as hectic homes or usage at night when less disruption is required.
The air purifier requires little maintenance because replacing the filters is simple and doesn't require specialised equipment or expertise. The benefit of continuously clean air in your house makes filter replacements, despite the related cost, a wise investment for your comfort and well-being.
You can buy the RENPHO AP088 air purifier for $169.99 on Amazon or the same price at Myer.
Pros
Cons
By combining cutting-edge technology with an elegant aesthetic, the Samsung AX90 Air Purifier promotes healthier breathing conditions.
Able to eliminate 99.97 per cent of airborne particles, it swiftly cleanses the air and expands to accommodate huge spaces by utilising a dual fan system, making sure that every meter of your spacious living area is covered.
A standout characteristic is the multi-tiered purifying mechanism. This section of the purifier first collects large dust particles, then a carbon filter is added to neutralise gases, and finally, a HEPA filter is added to target almost all ultrafine dust and bacteria.
This extensive procedure diligently strives to uphold the highest standards of indoor air quality, but then again, it is Samsung.
This Samsung air purifier showcases a flawless user experience to complement its outstanding set of features.
The SmartThings App makes it easy to control the unit whether you're at home or away. With the app's real-time air quality insights, modifications can be made right away.
Additionally, the purifier's front air intake makes it efficient even when positioned against a wall, guaranteeing that its design is both aesthetically beautiful and functional. The downside is that the unit is larger than most other air purifiers and will take a sizeable footprint.
The Samsung AX90 Purifier is the cheapest on Amazon for $499, otherwise, The Good Guys has it for $999.
Pros
Cons
With an astounding array of functions designed to maintain a healthy indoor atmosphere, the Winix Australia Zero+ PRO has garnered a formidable 4.7-star rating on Amazon.
For those of us who live with furry friends, its multi-layered filtering system, which includes a pet filter specifically designed for that purpose, is ideal.
In fact, there are five layers of air purification:
It's a user-friendly option thanks to clever features like the Sleep Mode and Triple Smart Sensor. With little work, users may feel secure about the quality of the air in their homes.
For people who are sensitive to a variety of indoor contaminants, the activated carbon filter is a great option due to its broad range of gas and odour collection capabilities.
Conveniently designed, this model comes with a 2-year complete guarantee exclusively in Australia and runs without batteries. You can buy it for $424 on Amazon or $424.99 from Winix directly.
Pros
Cons
The remarkable 49 m air purification capacity of the Philips 800i Series air purifier makes it suitable for a wide range of room sizes. With a high CADR value, it reduces airborne pollutants quickly.
This air purifier is unique since it can be connected to the Air+ App, which makes it easy to monitor and manage the quality of the air from a distance. The real-time quality display and professional-grade sensors will keep you informed about the quality of your indoor air.
Its energy efficiency is a benefit, underscoring the commitment of the Philips brand to make energy-efficient devices that function well.
You can buy the Philips 800i on Amazon for $229 or Bing Lee for $249.
Pros
Cons
The filtering system is the key component of any indoor air quality improvement technology. This specific model tackles dust, pollen, and other odour-filled particles that invade our homes with a powerful 3-stage mechanism that includes a pre-filter, a real HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter.
The inconspicuous performance of the Arovec air purifier is another feature we value.
It won't interfere with daily activities or sleep, with noise levels ranging from 28 to 50 decibels depending on the fan speed. This is a huge benefit for people who are especially sensitive to noise.
Supporting locally owned businesses is vital to us Australians, and this company not only provides an Australian-owned solution but also a lifelong commitment to customer service.
This gives us comfort in knowing that the AROVEC Compact Air Purifier is a household companion for better air, not just another device. You can get it for $149.89 on Amazon.
Pros
Cons
Asthma, hay fever, and allergies are common ailments we deal with, especially as the seasons change. Because they seem to be able to alleviate some of these symptoms, air purifiers have become more and more popular. But do they actually assist?
Dust, pollen, and pet dander are among the airborne allergens that can be effectively captured by air purifiers equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters.
Allergies are frequently triggered by these allergens. The HEPA filter is a useful instrument for lowering allergens in interior spaces since it can capture particles as fine as 0.3 microns.
Air purifiers can help people with asthma because they lessen indoor pollutants that can make asthma symptoms worse. Through the process of filtering out airborne particles, the air purifier may also remove certain types of pollutants and smoke, making the surrounding air healthier to breathe.
It's important to remember that air purifiers cannot completely remove all asthma triggers, particularly non-airborne ones.
During hay fever season, the influx of pollen can be overwhelming. Air purifiers with HEPA filters can capture a significant amount of pollen from the air, potentially reducing hayfever symptoms.
Nevertheless, outdoor exposure to pollen will still occur, and an air purifier should be seen as an adjunct rather than a standalone solution.
Not all air purifiers have the same features or capabilities. Some have a true HEPA air purifier that's able to eliminate harmful gases, and some don't. But choosing one largely depends on your needs and household spaces.
An air purifier's CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) rating, which expresses how much clean air it delivers per minute, is a major factor in how successful it is. Selecting a purifier with a CADR appropriate for the room size in which it will be used is essential.
Efficient air cleaning is ensured by choosing an air purifier with a CADR equal to or greater than the square footage of the space.
Air purifiers are made to target different types of pollutants. For example, dust, pollen, and pet dander are among the airborne particles that HEPA filters are quite effective at catching.
When it comes to odours and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) from cleaning supplies, cooking, or tobacco smoking, you might want to look into an air purifier that has an activated carbon filter.
Choosing the right purifier is made easier when you are aware of your unique needs regarding air quality.
Because HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters can capture 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, they are regarded as the industry standard for air purification. VOCs, gases, and smells are all efficiently absorbed by activated carbon filters.
Airborne bacteria and pathogens can be killed by UV-C light, and ionisers charge particles to facilitate their capture. Think about each filtering method's applicability and efficacy in relation to your air purification needs.
An air purifier's noise level can greatly affect your comfort, particularly if you want to use it in areas like offices or bedrooms where quiet operation is necessary. To reduce noise levels and retain efficient air purification, look for purifiers with adjustable fan speeds, sleep modes, or both.
The energy efficiency of many air purifiers varies, which may have an impact on ongoing operating expenses. Energy-efficient models frequently get the Energy Star certification, which verifies that they adhere to the Environmental Protection Agency's strict energy efficiency guidelines (EPA).
Examine the energy usage of various models to select the one that minimises power bills by balancing performance and energy efficiency.
To guarantee your air purifier operates at its best and lasts a long time, regular maintenance is essential. Think about how easy and frequently filters need to be cleaned or replaced.
While some types have washable filters, others need to be replaced on a regular basis. When determining the total cost of ownership, take into account the price and accessibility of new filters.
Smart connectivity, programmable timers, remote controls, and air quality sensors are examples of advanced features that improve use and convenience.
Air quality sensors track the levels of indoor air quality and modify the purification settings accordingly; adjustable timers let you plan the operation to suit your needs.
Your experience with air purification will be more convenient thanks to remote controls and smart connectivity, which allow for remote monitoring and control via smartphone apps.
Researching the reputation of air purifier brands and perusing user reviews can provide valuable information about the dependability, functionality, and longevity of the product. Positively reviewed, reputable companies are more likely to keep their word and offer good customer service in the event that something goes wrong.
To select the best air purifier for your money, set a budget depending on your ability to pay and research prices across various brands and models.
To make sure the purifier you've selected fits within your budget without sacrificing quality or functionality, take into account the long-term costs, especially those associated with filter replacement.
By covering probable flaws or malfunctions, a comprehensive warranty adds even more peace of mind. Examine the manufacturer's warranty conditions and duration to make sure you have enough protection against unanticipated problems.
Extended warranties frequently signify the manufacturer's faith in the dependability and quality of their goods.
A few characteristics are usually regarded as necessary for efficient air purification and user comfort.
Choosing the ideal spot for our air purifiers in our homes is essential to their best functioning in removing airborne pollutants.
We'll discuss the ideal locations for our air purifier so that we can be confident we're inhaling cleaner air.
Always keep in mind to stay out of tight areas and corners and make sure the air intake and outlet are unobstructed. Furthermore, placing an air purifier close to the pet's location can assist reduce pet danger in households with pets.
Models with high-performance filters like HEPA and activated carbon should be taken into consideration while looking for the best air purifier in Australia.
Many people praise the Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier for its clever sensor technology and performance.
Yes, by eliminating contaminants like smoke, dust, pollen, and other allergies, air purifiers may greatly enhance the quality of the air indoors. Air purifiers can provide a lot of advantages, especially for people who have allergies or respiratory problems.
You need to know the square footage of your space in order to select the appropriate size air purifier. Seek for an air purifier whose suggested area coverage is equivalent to or greater than your available space.
The region coverage is usually specified in the product specifications by the manufacturers.
Fans for air purifiers, like the Dyson brand, blend circulation with air filtration.
Depending on the model and technology employed, they may have slightly different performance metrics when compared to specialist air purifiers, notwithstanding their effectiveness in filtering air and enhancing airflow.