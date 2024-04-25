The Fall Guy promises and delivers plenty of thrills and action

Director David Leitch is well suited to the material: he was a stunt man himself (for Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, among others) and his previous directorial efforts include John Wick. At over two hours, the film feels just a bit too long. But there are plenty of bright moments and things do keep happening - fights and falls and explosions and car rolls and much more, with an exciting climax. Gosling's charisma and vulnerability help keep the audience on his side and he works well with Blunt. Due credit has been given to Gosling's stunt performer, Logan Holladay, one of many who worked on the film.