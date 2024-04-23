Emergency services attend two-car crash in Lyneham

Emergency services are on the scene of a two-car crash in Lyneham.
The collision occurred about 4.30pm on Tuesday, April 23, at the intersection of MacArthur Avenue and Wattle Street.
One lane of MacArthur Avenue is closed as police, fire and rescue and ambulance officers assess the scene.
Paramedics are assessing one person for injuries.
It is expected the scene will be cleared shortly.
Separately, another minor crash occurred on the Monaro Highway in Hume on Tuesday afternoon.
Two cars were involved in the crash, but did not disrupt traffic.
The scene is now clear.
More to come.
