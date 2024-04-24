'Bigger than football': Anzac Day clash gives Green time to reflect

Tom Green wonders for a moment how it will feel when silence falls over a sold-out Manuka Oval.
How it will feel when he hears the Last Post, when he plays an AFL game on Anzac Day for the first time against the Brisbane Lions on Thursday night, and when he thinks of his dad Richard, an army officer and helicopter pilot.
"It just gives you a moment to reflect. While this does seem really important - and it's fantastic to have so many fans out here today, this is my dream and I get to live my dream every day - there are things that are bigger than football," Green said.
"It's a really humbling moment and gives you that perspective. We're able to reflect that while it is amazing to be able to do what we love, there are bigger and more important things going on in the world. We are incredibly grateful."
Richard Green joined the Australian Army in 1995. His first posting was to Townsville, to fly Black Hawk helicopters with the Fifth Aviation Regiment.
He has participated in drought relief efforts in Papua New Guinea and reconstruction endeavours in Timor-Leste and the Middle East in the years since.
It was during that first posting the Green family had Tom. Further postings in Toowoomba, Darwin, and Tamworth would follow before the family moved to Canberra.
For the man now regarded as one of the best midfielders in the AFL, the rest is history.
The 23-year-old has already gone within inches of a grand final appearance - but few games throughout his career to date will give him a feeling quite like this.
"It's an important acknowledgement of Dad and his service," Green said.
"More importantly, it's about the wider Australian public, the men and women that have given their lives for our country throughout our history and the way they've not only done that and fought courageously in so many wars.
"A massive part of the Anzac spirit is being able to help other countries and other people who are in need.
"It is really special we get to celebrate Anzac Day by playing a game in Canberra. It's such a poignant day on the Australian calendar.
"We know the massive and traditional Anzac game in Melbourne is a fantastic occasion. For Canberra and us as a club to be involved in one is massive. Hopefully it's a fixture we can make a regular one and bring to the nation's capital every year."
The wheels are already in motion with Thursday night's fixture sold out, with Giants officials banking on clearing the 13,000 mark for the first time since 2017.
The Giants will continue to lobby the AFL to host an Anzac Day game in Canberra every season, with this week's match to mark the first at Manuka Oval since 2015, when the Giants hosted the Gold Coast Suns in front of 6917 people.
Anzac Day games in Canberra have been few and far between across the major football codes - the ACT Brumbies hosted the Chiefs in front of 16,159 a decade ago, while the Canberra Raiders played South Sydney in front of 13,145 fans in 2010.
A sell-out crowd will fuel hopes of making an Anzac Day game in Canberra a recurring event, with Manuka Oval also set to be the site of a curtain-raiser between the ADF All Stars and NSW Police Women.
"We really relish the opportunity to play on Anzac Day, that's important, particularly here in Canberra," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.
"It'll be our second sell-out game here in Canberra out of two. It's obviously a really special day on the calendar, particularly here in Canberra where the Australian War Memorial is.
"It feels extra special coming here. It's something we love, cherish, and we really want to put in an effort our people will be proud of."
