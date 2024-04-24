How do the Giants cover 'the best player in the AFL'? They call a debutant

How do you replace the man a GWS Giants star calls "the best player in the competition"?
Try electric speed from a debutant who spent a year on the other side of the boundary line but has since been smashing the door down in the VFL to add to "the best small forward brigade in the AFL".
The Giants will call upon rookie Darcy Jones to help fill the void left by captain Toby Greene against the Brisbane Lions on Anzac Day at Manuka Oval.
Greene has been suspended for the eighth time in his career after failing in his bid to clear himself of a one-game ban at the tribunal, his latest ban the first since he infamously made contact with an umpire during an elimination final against Sydney in 2021.
Star midfielder Tom Green admits it is a major blow for the Giants who can still feel the sting of Charlie Cameron booting seven goals against them in Canberra just last year.
But Giants coach Adam Kingsley is confident the club can cover the loss of Greene against a Lions said led by two-time Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale.
"We're quite disappointed of the outcome of [Greene's hearing], but we move on. We prepare without Toby to play the Lions, who are also a really good team. It should be a really good battle," Kingsley said.
"Structurally we will look quite similar, we'll just replace Toby in that role. We feel like our forward line is quite versatile, we've got a lot of dynamic players down here who can support each other and hit the scoreboard."
If Kingsley is looking for someone to stand up and fill the void, it's Jesse Hogan - who had a one-game ban thrown out on an eventful night for the Giants at the tribunal.
Hogan was banned by the match review officer, who graded an incident with Carlton defender Lewis Young as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.
But the tribunal panel dismissed the charge, saying there was not enough force from Hogan to grade it as low impact.
"Our keys lead the way by the way they attack the contest. Jesse Hogan will lead the way, it's great to have him for this game, clearly, leading the goal kicking award," Kingsley said.
"[Aaron] Cadman and [Jake] Riccardi are really growing legs in that competing space. They lead the way for us, those little guys feed off them and provide the pressure they do.
"Although [the Lions] haven't scored with the same power they did last year, they're certainly capable. We know their capacity to be able to put a score on the board. They're hungry for another win and so are we."
Among those GWS need firing is small forward Jones, poised to make his debut after enduring a wretched run with injuries since joining the Giants.
Jones was taken with pick 21 in the 2022 AFL Draft but had his rookie year wiped out by an anterior cruciate ligament tear - and his start to this season was derailed by knee swelling and tonsilitis.
"A power of work over the pre-season to get himself right. A couple of little hiccups but he has played the last few VFL games particularly well, and he has put his hand up for selection," Kingsley said.
"We pick him with great confidence. He's a small forward who will come in, he'll tackle, he'll chase, he'll pressure, and he's a beautiful finisher. Hopefully we can see that on show."
