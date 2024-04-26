These are the 7 best Pilates apps in Australia to get you toned

As the interest in Pilates workouts has grown in Australia, thanks to an increasing appetite for staying fit and healthy, so too has the market for Pilates apps.



Some boast an impressive catalogue of classes at various skill levels, while others highlight the expertise of their instructors.



The choices range from free apps with in-app purchases to premium options offering a more comprehensive Pilates experience.



Confusing isn't it? But it's not.

To save you time and effort, here is our shortlist of the top Pilates apps that you can download onto your iOS or Android mobile device.

Why I picked these Pilates apps for Australians

Here is a quick review of each Pilates app and why I chose them.

Screenshot: Pilates Class

The Pilates Class is an online Pilates programme designed to accommodate people of all skill levels, from seasoned practitioners to new mothers looking to rebuild strength after giving birth.

The Pilates Class was started by Jacqui Kingswell, a former professional dancer with an amazing background that includes work with Beyoncé and Kylie Minogue.



The class offers a wide range of workouts customised to match the needs and tastes of different clients.

The Pilates Class is unique in that it is inclusive and versatile.



There's something for everyone in the library, which features an extensive selection of workouts that range from short 13-minute pregnant stretches to strenuous 44-minute pilates boxing sessions.



Jacqui's focus on technique, posture, and breath work guarantees a thorough and efficient exercise that fosters calm and mental clarity in addition to physical strength.

The Pilates Class's intuitive interface is one of its best qualities; it makes it easy to navigate and choose exercises based on a variety of parameters, including target area, class style, intensity, and duration.



Instagram users can save even more time by following weekly programmes, which removes the need for users to think twice before choosing their workout.

The Pilates Class promotes a comprehensive approach to health and wellness by providing additional resources like the "Nourish Me" nutritional guide, going beyond conventional Pilates routines.



Specialised programmes designed for postpartum recovery and expectant mothers further highlight the platform's dedication to meeting a variety of needs.

The Pilates Class has many positive aspects, but there is also room for development.



The lack of music while exercising may bother some people because it takes away from the whole experience.



On top of that, you might find that some exercise routines are not strictly pilates and may involve some yoga or similar styles. Just remember to use a good pair of Pilates grip socks.

Pros

Classes are designed to cater to a very broad audience.

Reasonable costs of $29/month and $139/year.

Easy-to-use app features.

Cons

Some classes comprise a blend of pilates and other styles.

Some classes have no background music.

Screenshot: Pilates Anytime

Searching for flexible Pilates apps that will work with your schedule? Pilates Anytime could be the solution.

It's a top option for lovers of barre, Pilates, and stretching exercises because of its enormous collection of more than 3,400 high-quality videos, which can be accessed through Google Play or the App Store.

Filtering videos by length, equipment, difficulty level, body part concentration, or teacher is one of its best features. There's something for every schedule, be it a leisurely hour in the morning or 20 minutes in between errands.

Additionally, having the ability to download videos for offline viewing is revolutionary, particularly for travellers.

Pilates Anytime is unique in that it places a strong focus on inclusion. Every level of practitioner can find content suitable for them, from novices to seasoned professionals.



Don't worry about props either; although certain classes might call for them, the majority can be modified or finished without them.

There is something for everyone on the app thanks to the variety of teachers it features. Pilates Anytime has you covered whether you like a gentle approach, a classical sequence, or even combining cardio.



Additionally, indications to help ensure perfect technique and maximise outcomes are provided throughout the sessions.

However, some users may have decision paralysis due to the number of class options. And as there are no built-in accountability elements, you'll need to drive yourself to maintain consistency.

In terms of value for money, Pilates Anytime offers good value at $22 per month, but the annual price of $240 is a bit steep.



For individuals who are serious about their Pilates practice, it's a great investment because they can obtain top-notch training whenever and wherever they choose.

Pros

One of the cheaper apps (per month).

A lot of classes don't require any equipment.

Wide variety of classes to choose from.

Cons

No in-built accountability features mean motivation is self-driven.

The annual subscription is on the expensive side.

Screenshot: Pilatesology

Pilatesology is a top choice for Pilates enthusiasts, offering a comprehensive program suitable for all fitness levels. With over 1,900 classes and personalized plans, it's a one-stop shop for Pilates practitioners.

The platform's user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate through its extensive library of classes. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, Pilatesology has something for everyone, with classes sorted by level of experience.

The Intermediate Mat Blast Workout, a dynamic class that combines technical instruction with a fast-paced routine, is one notable aspect. Beginners may find it difficult, but with the instructor's clear hints and on-screen captions, viewers may follow along with ease.

Pilatesology is unique in that its instructors are committed to maintaining the core principles of Pilates. The platform, which was founded by a Pilates enthusiast who had received training from Romana Kryzanowska, brings together top educators to provide high-quality education.

Before deciding to subscribe, users are offered a free 14-day trial. After that, you can choose the monthly plan for $20 or go with the more economical $179 per year.



Although equipment may be needed for some lessons, the platform's wide range of options and dedication to traditional Pilates make it an invaluable tool for enthusiasts at any point in their fitness journey.

Pros

14-day free trial.

Can download videos for offline use.

Can cancel your membership anytime.

Cons

Some equipment is needed.

Screenshot: Alo Moves

Alo Moves, part of the iconic brand AloYoga, which sells a range of yoga fashion for men and women such as leggings, sports bras, and grip socks, offers a variety of yoga, fitness, mindfulness, and wellness sessions via its online platform, Alo Moves.



It is taught by more than 80 instructors. Personalised recommendations are given, and users can select lessons by kind, difficulty, length, or teacher on the platform. Alo Moves offers a range of fitness classes and programmes to suit different tastes, from HIIT and meditation to yoga and Pilates.

My experience with the hybrid yoga-fitness sessions left me wanting more in-depth instruction and a slower pace, even though I was impressed by the platform's large class collection and user-friendly layout.

Alo Moves has many classes that are appropriate for all skill levels and an intuitive UI that makes navigating across the platform simple.



To further improve the learning process, the platform provides workshops and tutorials for particular poses and abilities.

But some Alo Moves instructors - especially in hybrid yoga-fitness programmes - don't provide thorough alignment training, and some classes could ignore the cultural and spiritual background in favour of an exercise-only curriculum.

With a $12.99 monthly subscription price or a $129.99 annual charge, Alo Moves gives affordable access to its vast library of programmes despite these shortcomings.

Alo Moves offers a thorough platform for people looking to advance their yoga and fitness journey.



The platform's overall value makes it a viable investment for both novice and seasoned practitioners who are committed to their well-being, even though changes could improve the learning experience.

Pros

Highly economical pricing structure.

An industry leader in hybrid sessions.

Over 20 styles and thousands of classes to choose from.

Cons

Not the best if you want a pure pilates app.

Screenshot from Fluidform Pilates

Fluidform, which Kirsten King founded in 2012, has grown in popularity all over the world, especially during lockdown, when its at-home workouts have reached a wider audience.

The app offers more than 200 wholesome recipes and meal plans, more than 300 on-demand online workouts, more than 100 challenges, and a personalised programme to get you started on the path to fitness.



Furthermore, every 12-month subscription comes with a complimentary equipment bundle.

You can customise your fitness journeys to suit your interests and fitness goals with various routines featuring equipment, activity kinds (such as Pilates, boxing, barre, and HIIT), durations, and levels ranging from beginner to advanced.



It's also possible to tailor workouts to target particular body areas or desired results, giving you a unique experience.

Fluidform exercises fit into even the busiest schedules and show results in a matter of weeks. In contrast to conventional training regimens that could call for a lot of time and equipment, Fluidform's Pilates-based exercises provide efficient sessions that range from five to fifty minutes.

The mild yet effective prenatal and postnatal workouts from Fluidform are designed to help women during pregnancy and the healing process after giving birth.



Fluidform guarantees new moms a safe and empowering fitness path with workouts made to support postpartum recovery and preserve strength and mobility during pregnancy.

You can also access a large library of exercises, challenges, and food plans for $35 per month. Whilst this is more expensive than most other online pilates classes, Fluidform gets around this by offering value-adds.

Pros

Free equipment pack with every 12-month plan.

Questionaire to personalise your journey.

2 new challenge routines every month.

Cons

The monthly cost of $35 is more than available alternatives.

Picture by Shutterstock

The Lottie Murphy Pilates app is an easy way to dedicate yourself to your Pilates practice from home, with frequent updates and special instructions. Benefits include no commercials during exercises, accessibility from anywhere, and a sizable class library.

If you're looking for more engaging routines then this probably isn't for you. Enjoy the range of exercise durations and the upbeat demeanour of the pilates instructor. Before enrolling, there is a free class available on YouTube that offers some value.

The subscription offers great value and access to a variety of materials, including educational films. The other key strength is its efficient and low-impact exercises that suit older Australians or those with mobility issues.

Lottie Murphy Pilates won't be suitable for people who want rigorous exercise regimens or active community involvement.



Short training durations (9-30 minutes), interesting instruction, a variety of programs, and a free trial are all features of this app.

Pros

Great for older Aussies with its low-impact exercises.

Easy instructions to follow.

Cons

You might think the routines aren't engaging or challenging.

Generally shorter durations - lack of long sessions.

Screenshot of Pilates By Bryony

Pilates By Bryony is like having your own personal Pilates trainer anytime and any place. It offers a vast on-demand video library, weekly live sessions, and motivational health advice.



Bryony's approach emphasises stretching, strengthening, and toning for the entire body, which produces enduring advantages for the body and mind.

Included in the membership are:

A vast archive of on-demand videos.

Weekly live class once a week.

Every week, one new pre-recorded class.

Real-time Q&A sessions.

Motivational health advice.

Lessons last anywhere from five to 45 minutes, to accommodate different schedules and levels of fitness. The exercises produce good results despite their shorter durations and have a lot of consistency.

Pilates By Bryony highlights the transforming power of daily practice on both physical and mental well-being by emphasising the compound and cumulative impacts of regular movement.



Workouts contribute to overall health and fitness goals as they become a habit.

With customised routines tailored to produce long-lasting effects, Pilates By Bryony provides a practical and efficient method to add Pilates to your regimen.



The software offers a customised approach to Pilates, enabling users to lengthen, tone, and strengthen their bodies regardless of experience level.

Pros

The shorter sessions are better than most.

Great live sessions to join every week.

Cons

The user interface and finding classes you want are not the best.

The differences between free and premium Pilates apps

For individuals who are just starting out or are looking for basic routines, free Pilates apps provide an affordable solution with limited customisation possibilities and minimal workout content that may include adverts.



This is a great way to start without breaking the bank.

On the other hand, paid Pilates applications offer a variety of excellent training options, including professionally shot videos, comprehensive instructions, and adaptable schedules.



They usually include more workout options catered to various fitness levels and objectives, as well as extras like progress tracking and customised recommendations.

In addition to being ad-free, premium apps may include community features, integration with activity trackers or nutrition information, and extra help from qualified instructors.



However, it's a good idea to start with a free app to get a feel and decide if to upgrade later on.

Are you thinking of trying a Pilates app? Consider these must-have features

Here's a quick summary of a few considerations to keep an eye out for when choosing a Pilates app to go with (in no particular order):

High-quality content: The lessons must have crisp, clear directions from professional Pilates instructors in high-definition videos. Some apps that are well-known for their high-quality content are "Glo" and "Pilates Anytime."

Variety of Workouts: Select apps that include a variety of workouts, such as Pilates on a mat, Pilates on a reformer, Pilates using props (such balls or resistance bands), and targeted exercises for certain objectives like core stability, flexibility, or strength. This will give a great level of flexibility for various routines.

Options for Customisation: Choose apps that let you tailor exercises to your fitness level, time limits, and desired areas of focus. If the program is too rigid and not to your liking, pass on it.

Tracking Your Progress: Apps should now come with features like exercise diaries, progress graphs, and performance indicators (such as time, repetitions, or intensity) to keep track of your success. These features should be on your radar.

Personalisation: Select apps that provide recommendations tailored to your fitness objectives, tastes, and input. This means you can get customised exercise recommendations based on your requirements and not simply "follow the crowd".

Community and Support: Some people like to be part of a community, such as social networks, forums, or live classrooms, where you can interact with other users, exchange stories, and get encouragement and support. Not a big ticket item but more of a nice to have.

Offline use: This is crucial for those who travel or are in rural areas with limited connectivity. Apps that let you download workouts for offline use if you'd rather work out without an internet connection.

Ad-Free Experience: Nobody likes being spammed with ads. A lot of paid Pilates applications, like "Pilates Anytime" and "Glo," provide their users an ad-free experience.

Integration with Wearables: Think about downloading applications that integrate with these gadgets to monitor your heart rate and overall wellness etc.

Resources for Nutrition and Wellness: To help you on your path to general health and well-being, several apps provide extras like meal plans, dietary advice, or mindfulness activities. This is desirable if you're looking for an all-in-one app for your workout and recipe ideas.

Frequently asked questions

What are the top-rated Pilates apps available in Australia for beginners?

The Pilates apps that are most popular among newcomers in Australia include Daily Burn, which is renowned for its simple-to-follow Pilates regimens designed for novices, and Pilates Anytime, which provides a large selection of sessions suitable for beginners.

Which Pilates apps for iPhone are most recommended by Australian users?

The Pilates Workout Exercises app is highly recommended by Australian iPhone users due to its extensive Pilates routines and easy-to-use interface.

Are there any highly regarded Pilates apps that are free of charge in Australia?

Yes, there are reputable free Pilates applications available. Examples include 5 Minute Pilates, which is ideal for short workouts, and Home Workout - No Equipment & Meal Planner, which includes Pilates exercises in its workout collection.

How frequently should one engage in Pilates for optimal results?

For best effects, three to four Pilates sessions per week are usually advised. This can, however, change depending on personal fitness objectives and experience levels.

What is the best Pilates app that integrates wall exercises?