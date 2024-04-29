The Canberra Times
Letters to the Editor

Tragedy upon tragedy: Australia only a great country for some

By Letters to the Editor
April 30 2024 - 5:30am
On Australia Day this year, Anthony Albanese stated that Australia is the "greatest country on Earth". I think he should have added if you are a white male. The tragedies and treatment of the Aboriginal people that we continually hear about, even in 2024, and the violence against women by men surely belies this statement.

