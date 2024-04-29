Tragedy upon tragedy: Australia only a great country for some

I read with interest the concern for kangaroos, gang-gangs, etc, arising from the proposals for the Federal golf course. I have been around this area for many years and I have never seen a letter expressing such concerns from the many people who bought blocks adjacent to the golf course and then cleared the block and built their house without much thought for the wildlife. Those people complaining about the effect (much of it being made up) of the proposed golf club development should think about what might happen to the golf course land if the club goes broke.