The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Govt workers told how to channel feelings in a 'helpful way' as job cuts loom

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 1 2024 - 6:30am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The national science agency offered webinars to staff staring down potential job cuts on how to channel their feelings "in a more helpful way".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.