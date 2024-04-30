Govt workers told how to channel feelings in a 'helpful way' as job cuts loom

The national science agency offered webinars to staff staring down potential job cuts on how to channel their feelings "in a more helpful way".
CSIRO has told staff it is considering cuts to about 70 jobs following reviews of two separate areas, but its union fears a broader restructure will put more than 400 jobs on the line.
The agency says it has not made any decisions, but is consulting employees on potential cuts to 40 jobs from the health and biosecurity area, and a further 30 from the agriculture and business unit.
Some affected positions will be from projects which have concluded, and reductions could be made through redundancies, redeployment and cessation of contracts.
But it is anticipated a review of the enterprise services area could have a much more significant impact. This would affect people working in IT, HR, communications, business development, facilities management and finance roles.
CSIRO has not said how many positions could be slashed from enterprise services, but has acknowledged it will need to bring labour and operating costs down 25 per cent by July 2025.
The Canberra Times also understands the agency offered several webinar sessions for affected staff throughout April, run by its employee assistance program provider.
The sessions, which coincided with the ongoing restructure, were focused on dealing with uncertainty, and were promoted to staff as offering various supports and strategies.
Material provided to staff on the session said they would cover "how to channel thoughts, feelings and behaviours in a more helpful way".
There were also tips to "get our energy back", and directions on where to receive support.
Asked about the webinars, a spokesperson for the agency said, "CSIRO's focus is firmly on ensuring staff are informed, consulted, and supported through these change processes".
The CSIRO Staff Association - a section of the Community and Public Sector Union - wrote to Science Minister Ed Husic on April 24, 2024, requesting a meeting and expressing deep concerns about the changes.
"A 25% cut could greatly damage the CSIRO and their ability to continue with critical science and research programs," the union's section secretary Susan Tonks wrote in the letter, seen by The Canberra Times.
"Our members are deeply concerned by the lack of transparency and certainty for CSIRO staff in the Enterprise Support Services [ESS] team."
The Canberra Times has contacted Minister Husic's office for comment.
The CSIRO spokesperson said it is acting in accordance with its enterprise agreement and "good practice".
