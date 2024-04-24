'A need to simplify': CSIRO considering job cuts

The CSIRO is considering cutting jobs across two different areas, saying it is focused on "a strong, vibrant, and financially stable national science agency".
A spokesperson for the agency, which employed about 6300 people in the 2022-23 financial year, confirmed two separate reviews could lead to cuts, but "no decisions have been made".
Responding to questions about potential changes, they said, "Australia needs a strong, vibrant, and financially stable national science agency that maximises research investment to deliver the best possible impact to the nation."
The first review dealt with jobs in corporate functions such as IT, HR, communications, business development, facilities management and finance.
The spokesperson said this review has "shown a need to simplify - to reduce complexity and address duplication and the cost to support the delivery of research".
The labour and operating costs of these areas - known as enterprise services - will need to be reduced by 25 per cent by the end of the 2025-26 financial year.
While "some reductions are expected", the number of jobs affected is not yet known.
Elsewhere, about 40 positions could be cut, through the cessation of term contracts, redeployment, or redundancies.
This affects the Human Health program in CSIRO's Health & Biosecurity area.
Proposed changes would "enable a stronger focus on disease prevention, preparedness, and response," the spokesperson said.
"Consultation in relation to these proposed changes is underway and expected to close in May."
"No decisions have been made and CSIRO has robust processes to ensure staff are informed, consulted, and supported through these change processes."
It is understood the decisions have been made by the agency.
The office of Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic declined to comment.
