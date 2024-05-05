Why Australia should be more active in the new coalition against Iran

Israel's right to defend itself, including choosing how and when to respond, should have been supported in principle. In the event, Israel's calibrated April 19 response deterred Iran without triggering its need to immediately escalate, hitting part of an air defence system in the Iranian city of Isfahan, near a military base and important nuclear facilities. This demonstrated to Iran that it couldn't prevent Israel striking its most important facilities, but still allowed the regime to downplay the attack, and declare the episode closed.