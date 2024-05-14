Women to get more choice, cheaper access to health services in federal budget

Women will have better access to reproductive health services and cheaper medicines and menstrual products as part of the 2024-25 federal budget.
Women will be able to have longer gynaecology appointments to help manage conditions such as endometriosis and pelvic pain. From July 1, 2025, patients will have access to 45-minute subsidised consultations with gynaecologists.
There are measures the government says will give women more choice when it comes to contraception, especially long-acting reversible contraception. About 70 per cent of Australian women of reproductive age are using some form of contraception yet about one third have an unplanned pregnancy at some point in their lives.
The government will spend $5.2 million over three years to train health practitioners on inserting and removing long-acting reversible contraception and spent $1.1 million over four years creating a virtual tool to help women and health practitioners make decisions about contraception.
The government will put more funding into researching women's health issues including menopause, pregnancy loss and infertility and also improve data collection on miscarriages, sexual and reproductive health.
The cost of treating a particular type of early breast cancer will decrease dramatically from $97,000 per course to a maximum of $37.60 per script or $7.70 for concession card holders. Listing this drug, known as abemaciclib or Verzenio, on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme is expected to benefit 2400 Australians each year.
First Nations communities in rural areas will receive free period products through a $12.5 million four-year funding package to the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation. The cost of period products such as menstrual cups and period underwear could be reduced when so called "nuisance tariffs" are abolished from July 1, 2024.
More funding will go towards training healthcare practitioners in menopause while nurse practitioners and midwives will be able to collaborate with doctors to prescribe medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and provide some Medicare services. This is expected to improve care for patients in rural and regional areas.
Measures to tackle gender-based violence have also been funded to the tune of $9.6 million over four years. This includes more research on perpetrators of family, domestic and sexual violence, more resources for the Office for Women and a rapid review of prevention approaches involving a panel of experts.
The government previously announced a new Leaving Violence Program to provide up to $5000 (which will increase annually according to the wage price index) for victim-survivors leaving violent relationships. The package is expected to cost $925.2 million over five years.
