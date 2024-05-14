The Canberra Times

Women to get more choice, cheaper access to health services in federal budget

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated May 14 2024 - 8:10pm, first published 7:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Women will have better access to reproductive health services and cheaper medicines and menstrual products as part of the 2024-25 federal budget.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.