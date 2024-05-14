Climate change is truly a matter of law

The horror of that summer will never leave me. I was so angry - and I'm still furious - that successive governments had allowed fossil fuel companies to profit while adding to the climate pollution that is making extreme weather more frequent, more serious and more destructive. Losing my home was tragic but it was the devastation to wildlife and the environment that truly broke my heart. We now know that more than three billion animals died in the Black Summer fires that raged across the country in 2019-20.