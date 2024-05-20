The Canberra Times
It's hard to take the Coalition's APS statements on face value

By The Canberra Times
May 21 2024 - 5:30am
Given the shrill attacks on the government's commitment to reinvigorating the APS, led by Angus Taylor, Jane Hume and Peter Dutton in the wake of the budget, the opposition should clarify its own vision for the future of the service immediately.

