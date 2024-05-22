Two people allegedly drove car into Coles at Chisholm in ram-raid

Police are calling for witnesses and footage of an alleged ram-raid at Chisholm shops early on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred about 2:30am on May 22 at Chisholm Shopping Village.
A white Ford Ranger was driven through the front doors of the Coles supermarket.
Police allege two people wearing black clothing and balaclavas drove the vehicle through the front doors to gain entry to the store.
Some items were stolen but no cash was taken, police say.
Anyone who saw the incident or noticed the white Ford Ranger being driven in the area about the time of the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote reference 7754788. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.