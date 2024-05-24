An invitation to feast at new Lebanese restaurant Azima

Adam Elchakak, the man behind some of Canberra's most loved restaurants such as Raku, Koto and Inka, says his mother's cooking is the inspiration behind his latest venture.
Azima, on City Walk where Brunello used to be, opens on May 31, and it's name is a loose translation of "an invitation to feast", he says.
"People in Canberra really appreciate good food, but there are no restaurants that focus on traditional Lebanese cuisine," he says.
"So we wanted to bring that style of home-cooking here; focusing on fresh, healthy, good-quality ingredients, these beautiful Middle Eastern flavours, and lots of vegan and vegetarian-forward dishes."
This project, created alongside co-owner and hospitality consultant George Khoury, will be a deviation from the Asian-influenced concepts that Elchakak is typically known for.
He says they started work on the concept six years ago but it was put on the backburner during Covid. They were also keen to secure the right space and the right chef.
"George and I have 50 years of hospitality experience between us, but this venue feels particularly special to open," he says.
"It represents the food we grew up with, that sense of community and sharing a meal with the people you love, with family and friends."
Chef Ala Bin Ali will lead the kitchen. He's had experience at restaurants around the world, including Golden Terassa in Uzebekistan, Velaa Private Island in the Maldives and the Hyatt Regency in Dubai.
While the menu features traditional meat-based dishes such as shish tawook (marinated chicken breast skewers with chilli bread and garlic) and kibbeh (fried burghul wheat balls filled with mince and onion), it also celebrates the vegetarian and vegan dishes that are pivotal to Middle Eastern cuisine - including hummus and smoked eggplant dips, fattoush, falafel, tabouli and arnabeet makle (golden cauliflower with tahini sauce).
The price point of the menu also recognises the cost of living. All the mains, except for a large grill platter to share, and a $70 serve of slow-cooked lamb, are under $40. Mezze plates, cold and hot, start from $15.
At a time when many households are tightening their budgets, it marks a welcome addition to the Canberra dining scene, says Khoury.
"We wanted to create a place where people can still go out, spend time with family and friends and have a great meal any day of the week - without worrying about their bank balance," he says.
