The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Where is the vision ahead of the poll?

By The Canberra Times
May 29 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT has pioneered pill testing in Australia. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
The ACT has pioneered pill testing in Australia. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

While Canberra is often derided as "the bubble" by populists and conservatives its unique demographic as Australia's best educated and most wealthy jurisdiction has seen it become a social laboratory in which so-called "radical" ideas can be tested in real time with real people.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.