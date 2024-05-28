The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

Death of woman found at bottom of stairs suspicious: police

PB
Lucy Arundell
By Peter Brewer, and Lucy Arundell
Updated May 29 2024 - 4:58pm, first published May 28 2024 - 8:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The death of a 51-year-old woman found at the bottom of stairs in a "shed residence" is being treated as suspicious, police say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Lucy Arundell

Lucy Arundell

Journalist

Lucy is a reporter for the Canberra Times. Originally from the Central West, she has a passion for local and rural news. Email her at lucy.arundell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.