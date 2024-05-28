Death of woman found at bottom of stairs suspicious: police

The death of a 51-year-old woman found at the bottom of stairs in a "shed residence" is being treated as suspicious, police say.
Police have not conclusively determined the circumstances of the death and investigations are continuing.
Police were called to the Pialligo semi-rural property around 9.45am on Tuesday, May 28.
A 52-year-old man was arrested later that day, but was released without charge the morning of Wednesday, May 29.
Police say they have spoken to other people who live at the property on Kallaroo Road.
There are several houses on the land.
Forensic analysts were searching the property on Wednesday.
Neighbours told The Canberra Times police told them not to speak to media.
Several expressed shock at news of the death.
A police press conference about the death scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was cancelled at short notice due to a direction to police from the Coroner.
Police instead handed out a brief statement, including the information that the deceased woman was found at the bottom of a staircase.
Police did not answer subsequent questions, including why there was such a significant delay in the news of the woman's death being made public.
They were called to the property about 9.45am on Tuesday but did not announce the woman's death and their investigations until after nightfall.
"Anyone who may have information that can assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website," they said.
"Please quote reference number 7759976. Information can be provided anonymously."
