news, latest-news, cricket act, canberra cricket, weston creek molonglo, john rogers, blake faunce, djali bloomfield

A race to a coveted milestone is on between a 15-year-old leg-spinner and a fast bowler who gave an international team nightmares. Blake Faunce and Djali Bloomfield picked up four wickets apiece to put Weston Creek Molonglo in the box seat of their Cricket ACT Douglas Cup date with Tuggeranong Valley on Saturday. Faunce picked up 4-78 while Bloomfield, who shone for the Prime Minister's XI against Sri Lanka this season, nabbed 4-41 to leave Tuggeranong teetering at 9-173 before the heavens opened and forced an early end to play at Stirling Oval. Harry Medhurst (1-21) picked up the other scalp to leave just one more up for grabs in the race to a five-wicket haul on day two next week. The teenage prodigy has been turning heads since he began peeling off centuries at will in the junior representative ranks. But Creek skipper John Rogers says the best thing about Faunce is just how far his leg-spin is progressing since he made the leap to the premier scene. "It's great to have a leg-spinner, and such a talented young one at that. He always brings a lot," Rogers said. "He made his first grade debut earlier this season and to be honest, he hasn't really put a foot wrong. "The value of a leg-spinner no matter their age, is almost invaluable. "Given he is so young and he has got such good control, it's so good, so good. He's going to be a very good player. "Mr Consistent [Bloomfield] picked up a few wickets as well, he just did his usual stuff and got some good rewards. The race is on for the five-for." Michael Barrington-Smith top scored for the visitors with 54 but Tuggeranong struggled to find any momentum after losing their first two wickets for four runs. "To lose the toss and be put in to field, and end a shortened day with nine wickets for less than 200, it's a really good day for us at Stirling," Rogers said. "Hopefully we just take one more wicket next week and run them down. "It's been a really disjointed season with all the weather and interruptions, so it feels like it's dragged on a little bit. "But we have had a really good season, and we're super keen to make the most of it and position ourselves as best as we can come finals time, which is just around the corner." Meanwhile, Luke Crocker played a starring role with 5-18 for ANU as North Canberra-Gungahlin folded for 178, with Assad Vala leading the way with 69, at ANU South Oval.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc79aom7zlefbl3ibkd2m.jpg/r56_76_2144_1256_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg