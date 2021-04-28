news, environment, electricity, electricity modelling, power prices\, act goivernment, climate change, net zero emissions, shane rattenbury

The ACT government is set to investigate how Canberra's electricity network could be affected by the territory's climate change policies. Independent economic modelling will be conducted into how the ACT would be able to meet its target of net zero emissions by 2045, while also making sure the power grid would not be impacted for residents. Government documents have revealed the modelling will examine how the electricity network and energy customers would be hit by changes to natural gas, transport and electricity consumption. "The objective ... is to provide the territory with realistic scenarios on how it may achieve its objectives, whilst maintaining 100 per cent renewable electricity and balancing network capabilities, energy security, quality of supply and costs to consumers," the documents said. "This advice may be used to guide policy decisions on timing, incentives offered or placement of infrastructure." The modelling, set to be carried out by external providers that are yet to be selected, is expected to be complete by the end of the year. It comes after Evoenergy announced earlier in April a proposal to increase electricity bills by almost $300 a year. The electricity distributor said it was looking to make the "substantial increase" due to the ACT government's renewable energy policies surrounding a target of 100 per cent renewable energy. ACT Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury said a range of options needed to be examined to determine how climate change targets would be able to be met, while minimising disruptions to electricity customers. "There needs to be net zero emissions, that is non negotiable," Mr Rattenbury said. "What is up for discussion is the timeline to do that. "We need to phase out gas and more people will be moving across to electricity for heating and cooking, but there's also going to be more electric vehicles in the fleet, and that's going through a significant transformation." While economic and energy network modelling has already been carried out in the area before, it's expected the current modelling proposal will be more detailed. The three main areas the modelling will cover includes the electricity network and supply, the cost to stakeholders and the cost of offsets, along with proposed energy policy options to meet a target of net-zero emissions. Mr Rattenbury said among the range of scenarios being considered was how energy offsets such as solar panels and battery storage would play a role. "One thing the modelling will focus on is how there can be potential for savings for households to a pathway [to 100 per cent net zero emissions]," Mr Rattenbury said. "We are conscious of the transition to a clean-energy future and the need to protect households and businesses." A tender process is being conducted for the economic modelling, which will close to submissions on April 29.

