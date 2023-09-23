The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Developments in DNA science present hope for Canberra cold cases as one alleged murderer arrested

PB
By Peter Brewer
September 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the police knocked on the Rowville door of alleged murderer Steve Fabriczy, in Melbourne's eastern suburbs, on Wednesday morning, it was a vital DNA match which sent them there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.