Canberra's premier women's teams are being forced to join the RAT race, driving around the capital in search of COVID tests to save their seasons. Canberra Capitals and Canberra United officials have been forced into frantic drives around the city to source rapid antigen tests in a bid to avoid having more games postponed. RAT kits have become increasingly difficult to find amid a rapid rise in COVID-19 case numbers, and they loom as a golden ticket which can help salvage sporting competitions as the Omicron variant runs rampant. It is understood the WNBL intended to provide tests for its participating clubs but the Capitals are yet to receive any from the league's head office, forcing club players and staff to hunt their own. Chemists have taken note of the search and started sending text messages to Capitals officials, notifying them when more tests have arrived in stock. MORE SPORT Capitals players are undergoing rapid antigen tests before every practice, the night before travelling for games, the morning of travel, and before shootaround on game day. Canberra players have already entered a "soft bubble" to avoid exposure to anyone outside the club where possible, limiting the chances of picking up the virus. They have already had two WNBL games postponed, with the league now scrambling to reschedule 10 matches in a season that is already poised to stretch into April. The Capitals will anxiously await further test results before they face the Perth Lynx at the Ballarat Sports Events Centre on Wednesday night. Canberra United have had three A-League Women's matches postponed so far this season, with this weekend's clash against the Melbourne Victory the latest to feel the pinch of the virus. The bulk of Canberra's squad has now started seven days of isolation in the wake of the club's biggest loss with this week's match at Viking Park to be rescheduled. The APL has sourced tests for its A-League clubs but Capital Football has confirmed a growing demand saw officials source tests locally. "Players are tested in line with the APL protocols. APL sourced a supplier for the RATs at a discounted rate to be distributed to clubs. As the demand for tests grew and supply was in short supply, Canberra United sourced tests locally," a Capital Football spokesperson said. "Canberra United is responsible for its cost. The price varies depending on the supplier and the quality ordered. The cost has been between $8.91 [and] $10.50." Other competitions have already begun to introduce measures to combat COVID-19's impact, with the NRL taking drastic action months before the season is due to begin. Canberra Raiders players are required to return a negative RAT before entering the club's facility for training. It is believed the NRL is sourcing tests for its clubs. Players across the NRL have been banned from all indoor venues such as pubs, nightclubs and cinemas. Super Rugby Pacific clubs are hopeful they can avoid entering a bubble, with the ACT Brumbies advising players to stay home if they are unwell while Rugby Australia plans to help source rapid tests for clubs. Positive COVID-19 cases within the ACT Meteors camp means they have still managed to play just one Women's National Cricket League fixture this season. Super Rugby Pacific clubs are hopeful they can avoid entering a bubble, with the ACT Brumbies advising players to stay home if they are unwell while Rugby Australia plans to help source rapid tests for clubs. Positive COVID-19 cases within the ACT Meteors camp means they have still managed to play just one Women's National Cricket League fixture this season. The Capitals have arrived in Victoria for a pair of WNBL games in Ballarat, should teams involved manage to steer clear of COVID-19. Canberra will be boosted by rising star Jade Melbourne, who has been named in a 16-woman Opals squad for a "pivotal" moment in Australia's World Cup preparations. Melbourne will join the Opals for a training camp in Sydney from January 31 to February 4 under national coach and newly-minted New York WNBA mentor Sandy Brondello. Brondello will use the camp to settle on a 12-player squad to take to Serbia for the FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying tournament in Serbia. The Opals have drawn Korea, Serbia and Brazil in their group. It looms as a major stepping stone in Australia's bid to win the World Cup, which will be launched in Sydney this September. Returning to the fold for the Opals is former Capitals champion and current Southside Flyers star Abby Bishop following her stellar start to the WNBL season. "I haven't been able to come home to Australia for way too long," Brondello said. "I have been watching the WNBL games and I'm really impressed with the performances of the girls and it's exciting to finally get on a court with them. "The qualifying games in Serbia will be fierce, the competition is always tough at the international level, so this camp is a pivotal time for us to prepare. "I will be meeting some players for the first time while others I have worked with for years but that's a great challenge to have as a coach. "We have a lot to do in short period of time but I know this squad is committed to the task so I can't wait to get on the plane and get started." The Capitals are preparing for three games in five days and have been bolstered by the return of Tahlia Tupaea. Tupaea suffered a shoulder injury in the opening round before making a return, and hopes she will be able to get through the hectic schedule unscathed. "From what I know, I'm fine to go. The shoulder has been really good. The physio, the doctor and our gym coach have worked really hard to put the plan together for it." Tupaea said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

