A semi-trailer truck was destroyed after catching fire on Clyde Mountain on Tuesday morning. Fire and Rescue NSW said the blaze began to engulf the truck just before 8am. "Crews from the Braidwood Fire Station were joined by police and the Rural Fire Service at the scene where flames had engulfed the rig, which was carrying a couple of excavators," they said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Firefighters saved the heavy machinery as they took control of the blaze, but the truck was destroyed." No one was injured and crews had finished up mopping the scene by 10.50am, fire rescue said. The South Coast mountain is located 15 minutes south-east of Braidwood via car. It is well known as the home of Pooh Bear's Corner; a cave next to a winding highway that is home to Pooh Bear and his many teddy friends. Pooh's Corner was not impacted. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Superintendent Scott Dodson from Fire and Rescue NSW said this is a timely reminder that calling triple zero when you are involved in or see a crash, can be the difference between life and death.

