coronavirus,

Booster shot appointments will be available for people in Canberra three months after their second COVID-19 vaccination dose, after the ACT government moved to reduce the waiting period. Eligible Canberrans - those over 18 who had their second dose three or more months ago - will be able to book in for the booster shots from Thursday on the ACT's MyDHR system online or by calling the vaccination booking line. Acting Health Minister Chris Steel said a booster shot was the best thing people could do to protect themselves from COVID-19. "Through our two ACT government vaccination clinics, we have capacity to up to 32,500 vaccinations a week so there is plenty of opportunity for everyone eligible to come and receive their booster," Mr Steel said. "Reducing the interval to three months will mean an extra 183,000 Canberrans are now eligible to receive their booster." The shift to a three-month waiting period between second doses and booster shots was due to be made on January 31, but the government said it was brought forward due to strong vaccine supply and clinic capacity. The ACT reported 1467 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 654 PCR-confirmed infections and 813 diagnosed with rapid antigen tests. A third of Canberrans aged 18 and over have now had their booster dose, while 34.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Canberra have had their first vaccine dose. There were 60 people in ACT hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19, including five in intensive care and two receiving ventilation support. Mr Steel said four out of the five people in intensive care were not fully vaccinated. READ MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW and Victoria have also cut the wait time for booster doses, with the shots now available to people three months after their second dose. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said public health teams recommended the wait time between COVID-19 second dose and booster be reduced from four months to three "effective immediately". "The total number of people eligible increases substantially by two million Victorians and it will help us get more people third-dose boosted quicker than would otherwise be the case," he said in Melbourne. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35sFyBanpD896MKnAH5FRtj/350c2979-c525-49a2-b352-64cf926cd464.jpeg/r6_0_2335_1316_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg