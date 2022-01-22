news, latest-news,

Capital Football is continuing its search for a new chief executive, marking more than one-month without someone in the role. Former CEO Phil Brown announced he was stepping down in mid-November, with his last day being December 17, after more than five years in the role. The organisation confirmed it had begun its search for a replacement for Brown, and conducted several interviews so far. CF board chairperson Fran Sankey said they were in discussions with their preferred candidate and hoped to finalise the replacement as soon as possible. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: The new CEO will take on the responsibility of delivering the $33.5 million Home of Football in Throsby by June 2023, in time for the Australia/New Zealand FIFA World Cup. And also continue the vision Brown had to enter a Canberra powerchair team into the National Championships. The head job in the ACT comes with additional-responsibilities to their interstate counterparts, as it is the only state-organisation still in charge of their A-Leagues team - Canberra United. In addition to searching for a new CEO, CF is also looking to fill its technical director role. After CF's Scott O'Donell was appointed the technical director for the Malaysian Football Association. Sankey said it was an incredible opportunity for O'Donell. " The recruitment process is ongoing and we would like the new CEO to have input into this crucial role," she said. "Until an appointment is finalised, Phil Booth will act in the role."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/ca68e24c-2f51-4ee6-ac52-e23d11a05923.jpg/r2_485_4740_3162_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg